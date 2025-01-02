Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for 45% Off is More Popular Than Ever

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and Standard model
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic remains a fan favorite, even with the release of a newer Galaxy Watch model. If you prefer its features and want to save some cash, today’s deals on Amazon and Best Buy make it irresistible, with discounts of up to 45 percent off the original price.

For example, the 43 mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in the silver colorway is now just $219, a significant $180 drop from its launch price. The larger 47 mm variant is also heavily discounted, saving you $160. You can choose between the timeless black or silver finishes.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is Still Worth It

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (review) may not be Samsung's latest smartwatch, but it has earned its place in the hearts of fans for several compelling reasons.

One standout feature is its rotating mechanical bezel, which offers an intuitive and practical way to navigate the user interface. This design proves especially useful when your hands are wet or gloved, adding a layer of convenience that touchscreen-only devices lack.

The watch also boasts impressive durability. It comes with a MIL-STD-810H certification for toughness, 50-meter water resistance, and a sapphire glass display that resists scratches and daily wear. The circular AMOLED display is sharp and highly legible, whether you’re running outdoors or working indoors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic)
Undeniably, the bezel of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a piece of aesthetic delight. / © nextpit

In terms of features, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic includes many of the advanced health-tracking capabilities found in the latest models. These include blood pressure monitoring, ECG, and skin temperature sensing. Additionally, with the One UI 6 Watch update (Wear OS 5), it gains FDA-approved sleep apnea detection, along with new tools like the AI-powered Energy Score, double pinch gesture controls, and fresh watch face options.

Battery life is another area where the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic holds its ground. It offers up to 40 hours of usage, with the larger model lasting even longer between charges—on par with the newer Galaxy Watch models.

What would you use the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for? Whether you're planning to kickstart your New Year with a fitness routine or just want a stylish smartwatch packed with features, this is a deal worth considering. Share your plans in the comments!

