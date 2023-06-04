Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition is Unbelievably 30% Off

There's no better way to improve your health and fitness by tracking the vital metrics that build on these. This can be done through a capable smartwatch . Amazon now has the fancier Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition back to an all-time low of $229, slashing 30 percent off its usual price.

Two of Samsung's non-cellular Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition sizes return to their best prices at the giant retailer. The smallest 40 mm variant now steeply falls to $229 from $329, putting it as cheap as the discounted standard edition of the watch. For $259, the bigger option with a 44 mm case gets the same $100 price reduction as well.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition return to its best price on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is more than just a golf smartwatch

In addition to the exclusive Smart Caddie app feature for pin data and direction along with the golf-themed design, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review) are phenomenal Wear OS smartwatches based on Android. This time, both have tougher military grade protection and an aluminum frame. There is also a sapphire glass protection to the display, which is an upgrade to the predecessor.

When it comes to core smartwatch capabilities, Samsung enhanced the biometric sensor on the Galaxy Watch 5. Meaning, monitoring vitals such as heart rate and blood oxygen and sport detection become more reliable. Users can still tap the on-demand functions like blood pressure level monitoring to learn if you have hypertension or the ECG for a more extensive reading of the heart's condition.

How to use Blood Pressure Monitor feature on your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro / © NextPit

Samsung gave the Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) a bigger battery capacity and more optimized Wear OS 3 software. This results in longer endurance for the wearable that lasts multiple days in our testing. Additionally, charging is quicker, thanks to the higher 10 watts rating.

If you're an Android or Samsung Galaxy user, the Galaxy Watch 5 (Pro) is one of the best smartwatches you can pair to your phone. And if you don't prefer having the Golf Edition, both the Bespoke and regular editions are on sale as well.

What are your plans this year? Do you see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 as a worthy smartwatch purchase? Tell us in the comments.