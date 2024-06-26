Samsung announced the date and venue of its next Galaxy Unpacked event following numerous speculations and leaks in the prior months. The event will be held in Paris on July 10 where the next-generation foldable smartphones and wearables are expected to be announced.

The timing of this summer's Galaxy Unpacked is in line with the upcoming Olympic Games which will begin in the last week of July. Samsung has been confirmed to be one of the official sponsors for this year's Olympics.

Where can you watch the Galaxy Unpacked event?

As noted in the press release and teaser clip, the event will be streamed live across different Samsung channels, including their newsroom and YouTube channel. It will kick off at 3:00 PM CEST (9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT / 10:00 PM in South Korea).

While there are very few details shown in the included clip, Galaxy AI is tipped to be one of the major agendas at the gathering. It was also shown in a teaser of an unfolding cube which hints at upcoming foldable devices. Samsung's premium Galaxy Z Fold 6 and clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 6 are widely anticipated to be the primary stars of the event.

Apart from its foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatch range and Galaxy Buds 3 (Pro) earbuds should also be officially unveiled. The South Koreans could also fully unveil the Galaxy Ring alongside the availability and price of the smart ring tracker in the same venue. Samsung already previewed the smart ring at MWC in Barcelona earlier this year.

Samsung is giving instant credit on Galaxy foldables and wearables

Meanwhile, Samsung has launched a registration program where it will be giving out e-vouchers or credits to those who are registering for the event. Depending on your location, the credits amount between $50 to $120. You can use the e-voucher or credits when purchasing any of the upcoming Galaxy products once they are available.

Do you plan to tune in to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event next month? Which device do you look forward to the most? Let us hear your answers in the comments.