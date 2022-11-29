This keyboard cover turns a Galaxy Tab S8 or S7 into a laptop: It's now 46% off!

Who would have thought that the best deals are happening during this Cyber Monday week ? Two of Samsung's tablet cover keyboard accessories for the Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) and Tab S7 (Plus) series are up to an insane 46 percent off on Amazon.

Samsung is massively bringing down the keyboard covers for its recent Android Galaxy tablets. The Book Cover Keyboard Slim for the standard Galaxy Tab S8 and S7 is shockingly down to $75. That's an outright savings of $65 or 46 percent discount from the usual price.

Samsung is also slashing half the price of the Tablet Keyboard Cover for Galaxy Tab S8+, Tab S7+ Lite, and Tab S7 FE. This accessory originally cost $160, and now it is back to one of the best prices at $80.

Turn your Samsung Galaxy Tab into a full laptop or computer

While tablets are designed to fill the gap between smartphones and laptops, these slabs are considerably sluggish in typing tasks because of the missing physical keyboard accessory. Consider yourself lucky as the new Samsung deals could be the answer to that misery.

Both original cover keyboards come with lightweight and durable design. Each also enables a sturdy kickstand so that you get extra support and clearer viewing angles when you're typing on your lap or table tray.

Samsung's cover keyboard supports stowing the S Pen on Galaxy Tab S8+'s back / © NextPit

Besides the large full and effective keys in tow, the two work great in adding protection to the device, thanks to the front and back covers. The addition of dedicated S Pen slots makes it easier to access the stylus. You can choose to stow it under the tablet, or have it magnetically attached to the back, so that you can instantly start jotting down when an idea strikes.

If you're serious about improving your productivity, we definitely recommend getting a keyboard. These official Samsung cover keyboards are the top choices if you own any of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S8 models mentioned. Let us know if you want to see more Samsung deals.