Samsung Galaxy Tab S9's Render Shows Waterproofing on the Tablets

After the pictures of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 surfaced last week, it appears leakers are far from over publishing confidential materials of Samsung's upcoming devices. This time around, alleged promo photos of the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 have been published, revealing new clues that the tablets will be water-resistant while the watches get thinner bezels.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with waterproofing

Earlier this year, it was reported that Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 could feature a water resistance rating. Seemingly, it is indirectly confirmed in the image shared by tipster @snoppytech which shows the Galaxy Tab S9 models presented with a splash of water on their back. The hints further extend to the animated wave wallpaper for the three tablets.

More than the new ingress protection, it is also evident that these slabs support S Pen compatibility, which is not surprising given this has been the basic feature for the Tab S series. In addition, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra retains its notch display, and it could mean it has the same dual selfie snapper setup from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that our colleague Carsten Drees reviewed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9's render shows a likely water resistance rating for the tablets. / © Twitter/u/_SnoopyTech_

It is speculated that the entire Galaxy Tab S9 slate will be fitted with an AMOLED panel. This is opposed to last year's vanilla Tab S8 only getting an LCD while the more advanced panel was reserved to the Plus and Ultra models. Additionally, Qualcomm's overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to power the three.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a mechanical rotating bezel

Besides the largest hardware that Samsung will announce at the end of July in South Korea, renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches also made their way in the World Wide Web. Courtesy of WinFuture, these depict of the same round form but with flat displays and thinner bezels for the two Galaxy Watches variants.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6's official-looking render shows the return of the rotating bezel. / © WinFuture.de

Interestingly, the bigger Galaxy Watch 6, which is now labelled as Classic and not Pro, is seen with the rotating bezel. This change has been heavily rumored before, so this finally gives a better look at how it will be implemented. Lastly, the aforementioned model is seen with a slightly revamped two-button layout.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a thinner bezel. / © WinFuture.de

Beyond the look, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 series could enlist a new Exynos W930 chipset with a slightly faster processor and better graphics. The new chip might bring a longer battery life to the smartwatch pair as well. There are no words whether the BioActive sensor and other tracking features of the watches will see notable upgrades this year.

Samsung has already announced that it will hold its Unpacked next month, although they haven't specified the day. It is believed this could kick off on July 26 while a separate launch in the US is also planned.

Likewise, which of the unannounced Samsung devices are you looking to seeing most? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.