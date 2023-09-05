Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Could Be a Lot Cheaper (For Good Reason)

Apart from the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 , the Koreans are expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is a cheaper version of its flagship tablet line. And following the leaked pictures and specs of the Galaxy budget tablet duo in July, a supposed pricing for the European markets has seemingly leaked, suggesting the entries will carry substantially lower price tags.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ prices

According to the listing obtained by publication SamInsider, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ have suggested prices much lower compared to the regular Tab S9, at least in the EU. Essentially, the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE with a 6/128 GB memory configuration is priced at €549 (~$590) while the Plus version with 8/128 GB setup retails at €749 (~$810), both have Wi-Fi connectivity.

In comparison, the pricing of the smallest vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 slab with 8/128 GB memory is valued at €899 and $799 in the US before taxes. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9+ with a bigger base model of 12/256 GB has a notably higher cost at €1199 ($999).

Render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus in graphite gray shows dual camera and unified design. / © OnLeaks / WolfofTablet

It should be noted that these costs in the European region come with taxes. Hence, there could be differences when it comes to other markets and for the cellular options with 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ specs

As regards the specs, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE sport an Exynos 1380 chipset, which is the same found on the Galaxy A54 that Rubens reviewed. The chip has downgraded processor and graphics compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 trio that is powered by a more capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Another cost-cutting measure could be in the displays of the Tab FE series. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE debuted with an LCD screen, so it's likely Samsung is going to continue adopting the panel on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Likewise, there could also be variations in the cameras on the upcoming tablets, which would likely get muted sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ possible release date

Samsung has not announced the launch date for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Presumably, this could be held together with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE that is tipped to break cover this month. The budget flagship smartphone is said to feature an older Exynos 2200 chip in some regions and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 in the US. It could also bring an upgraded main camera module and selfie snapper.

What are your thoughts on the price of Samsung's FE tablets? Do you think they are a better purchase than the more expensive Galaxy Tab S9? Feel free to share us your opinions in the comments.