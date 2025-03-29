Samsung's budget Galaxy tablets have gained popularity thanks to the premium features they share with flagship models, such as waterproofing and Galaxy AI capabilities. Now, it appears that Samsung is set to refresh its midrange lineup with the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. A premature retailer listing has seemingly revealed key specs and pricing ahead of the official launch.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ (review) debuted in 2023, but unlike the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series (review), they were not refreshed last year. Instead, it now looks like Samsung will unveil the new FE tablets soon—possibly as early as next week.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Specs and Features

Dutch retailer Belsimpel appears to have accidentally listed the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+, providing a glimpse at modest upgrades in design and internals.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE retains its predecessor's exterior but is slightly thinner (shaved off 0.5mm) and almost an ounce lighter. Samsung has also redesigned the speakers, replacing the grille design with a single slit hole, a change similar to recent Galaxy A mid-range smartphones.

The 10.9-inch LCD screen remains, but it now offers slightly higher brightness at 800 nits. The tablet maintains its IP68 dust and water resistance, which likely extends to the S Pen as well. In the camera department, the rear sensor gets a significant bump from 8 MP to 13 MP, while the 12 MP front-facing camera now supports 4K video recording.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE is thinner and lighter than its predecessor. / © Belsimpel NL

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is powered by the Exynos 1580 SoC, the same chip found in the Galaxy A56. There's no mention of a 6 GB RAM variant, suggesting that Samsung may now use 8 GB RAM as the base configuration. Battery capacity and charging remain unchanged at 8,000 mAh with 45W fast charging.

While there's no confirmation on Android or One UI update support, the listing highlights AI-powered features such as handwriting recognition and math problem-solving assistance alongside Circle to Search.

Differences in the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ sees more noticeable changes than the standard model. It gets taller and features a larger 13.1-inch LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, and a resolution of 1800 x 2880 pixels. Similar to the smaller tablet, it has an IP68 certification.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ ditches the ultrawide sensor in the back and adds screen estate. / © Belsimpel NL

The battery is also upgraded to 10,090 mAh, but otherwise, the tablet shares most of its specs with the smaller Tab S10 FE. One notable change is the removal of the ultrawide camera, which was present on the Tab S9 FE+.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ Pricing and Release Date

According to the retailer listing, the Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will be priced at €579, marking a €50 increase—likely due to the larger base RAM. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ retains its previous pricing of €749 for the base variant.

If these European prices translate to the US market, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE could launch at a higher SRP of $499, while the S10 FE+ might stay at $599, matching its predecessors' pricing structure.

The retailer listing indicates that the tablets will be delivered within 5 to 7 days, strongly suggesting an imminent official announcement from Samsung.

Are you in the market for a mid-range Android tablet? What are your thoughts on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series? Let us know in the comments!