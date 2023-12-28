Rugged and Tough: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Could Launch Soon

In addition to the leaked Galaxy XCover 7 , Samsung could also bring another ruggedized device into the scene. The unannounced Galaxy Tab Active 5 tablet has now been discovered in a certification listing, which suggests it is likely going to be made official soon alongside the Samsung handset .

As spotted by MySmartPrice, Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 5 is certified by Bluetooth SIG, confirming the final moniker of the device. The durable Galaxy tablet also comes in Wi-Fi-only and cellular variants and uses the model numbers of SM-X300 and SM-X306/X308, respectively.

Although there is little to be made of from the listing apart from the naming conventions, earlier reports revealed the vital details surrounding the Galaxy Tab Active 5. In an FCC certification, the budget Android tablet is seen to carry 128 GB on-board storage and supports expandable memory via microSD card slot. Additionally, it is compatible with Samsung's S Pen, similar to the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 5 is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. / © Geekbench

Separately, a Geekbench benchmark result for the 5G variant of the slab indicates it boots on Android 14 OS and equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380, which is the same chip that is found on the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy A54 (review). Meanwhile, the RAM is relatively modest at 6 GB for the supposed affordable positioning of the device.

To learn the remaining specs of the Galaxy Tab Active 5, we'll need to wait for further leaks to surface. Nonetheless, it is safe to say it should carry over the military grade rating, drop-to-concrete protection, and IP68 dust and water-resistant certification of its predecessor.

For reference, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro features a 10-inch IPS LCD screen with Gorilla Glass 5 panel. The camera of last year's rugged tablet is a 13 MP rear shooter that records 4K video and a decent 8 MP selfie camera. Lastly, it comes with a removable 7,600 mAh battery cell.

Do you think there's still a market for extra durable tablets? We're interested in hearing your thoughts.