Samsung's Budget Galaxy Tab A9+ is Even Cheaper Today (Save $50)

Samsung offers a wide range of Galaxy tablet options , including those budget-oriented. Now, if you're looking to buy one, the recently launched Galaxy Tab A9+ gets its first solid discount over on Amazon, dropping the tablet's already cheap price down to $219 after a 19 percent reduction.

What's part of the sale here is the Galaxy Tab A9+ in 8/128 GB option. Essentially, you will be getting it for the same price as the 4/64 GB, which nets you a $50 saving. Additionally, you can pick it in graphite or silver colorway. And keep in mind that this is for the Wi-Fi-only variant.

Why the Galaxy Tab A9+ makes a compelling tablet purchase

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (Plus) came into the scene just a few months ago. It's a long-overdue upgrade to the Galaxy Tab A8, and it is considerably a worthy one, for good reason.

At the front of the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a slightly larger 11-inch screen LCD touchscreen. While the resolution is kept at full HD, the refresh is improved and faster at 90 Hz, giving a more fluid and dynamic display output, especially when you are browsing the web and gaming.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 official launch image / © Samsung

Despite the wider display, the Galaxy Tab A9+ retains most of the dimensions of its predecessor. It also comes in a lighter build, which now measures at 480 grams (down from 508 grams). You can find a quad-speaker across the frame of the device as well.

The biggest upgrade, however, is reserved under the hood, thanks to a faster and more efficient chipset and larger memory. Armed with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, this delivers significantly faster performance in both processing and graphics on the Galaxy Tab A9+. Plus, this is complemented by 8 GB RAM, which is doubled from the Tab A8.

What's more, Samsung's cheap tablet boots on the newer Android 14 OS baked with skinned One UI 6 on top. There is also a familiar 8 MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter at the front. Lastly, the slab gets a large 7040 mAh battery capacity, which should result in multiple days of use from a single charge.

