Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at $99 is the best tablet deal right now

Samsung is extending its Galaxy sale up to today's Cyber Monday. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite drops to an all-time low of $99 on Amazon. This is a huge 38 percent off the usual price and an incredibly attractive deal for those who are penny-pinching for a budget Android tablet .

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is designed for binge-watching videos, e-book reading and browsing the internet. Its Wi-Fi variant with 32GB expandable memory originally cost $160, but this once in a year event saves you $60 right off the bat.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Get the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at its lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite at $99 is the tablet deal to beat

You might be wondering why Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 is a popular tablet choice for many. Not because it's affordable, but because it is also a capable device you can easily hold one-handed and carry around when at school, work, or traveling.

At its center is an 8.7-inch LCD screen wrapped in a sturdy metal chassis, which is a rare design feature when compared to other alternatives in its the same class. The tablet only weighs 377g with thickness measured at 8mm. Surprisingly, a USB-C port is available paired with loud stereo speakers, a decent 8MP main camera and 2MP selfie snapper.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 is made from metal frame and back panel / © Samsung

Powering the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is an octa-core processor that ensures solid performance in gaming and switching back to different apps. There is also plenty of juice underneath, thanks to the 5100 mAh battery. Recharging is faster too via the 15W adaptive rating.

We've been keeping an eye for the best deals during this Cyber Monday event. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite under $100 makes it the tablet deal to beat. Likewise, let us know in the comment section if you would like to see more Galaxy tablet offers.