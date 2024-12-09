Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra May Match a Key Hardware Pixel 9 Pro Feature

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung's Galaxy S25 unveiling is one of the most anticipated tech events of 2025. The series is expected to deliver several hardware upgrades, including a potential memory boost for the Galaxy S25 Ultra alongside its new flagship processor.

Unlike Chinese manufacturers, brands like Samsung and Google have historically offered more conservative RAM configurations. This was understandable, given how recent Android versions have been optimized for efficient performance on minimal hardware.

For instance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) came with a maximum of 12 GB of RAM—a figure that lags behind Chinese competitors like the OnePlus 12 (review). It’s also less than what some previous Galaxy flagship models offered.

Making the Galaxy Ultra Moniker Worth Its Salt

According to a recent X post by leaker Jukanlosreve, Samsung plans to increase the RAM count in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The mid-tier 512 GB and top-tier 1 TB storage variants are rumored to feature 16 GB of RAM, up from 12 GB in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, the base model with 256 GB of storage will reportedly stick with 12 GB of RAM.

Close-up of a Samsung S25 Ultra smartphone showcasing its camera lenses and stylus on a dark background.
Samsung S25 Ultra: Sleek Design and Camera Features / © Technizo Concept

This would mark a notable upgrade over its predecessor and the non-Ultra Galaxy S24 models, which maxed out at 12 GB of RAM. It would also align the Galaxy S25 Ultra with Google’s latest Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL (review), both of which feature 16 GB of RAM across all variants.

A Shift Toward AI-Driven Performance?

The RAM increase could signal that Samsung is following Google’s lead by reserving more memory for AI-related tasks, which have become increasingly more demanding. New AI-powered features may debut on the Galaxy S25, similar to what Google introduced with the Pixel 9 series.

Regardless of the exact reason, having more RAM will future-proof the Galaxy S25 Ultra, ensuring smooth performance even as future updates add more demanding features.

Beyond memory improvements, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature a refreshed design with rounder corners for better handling. In the camera department, the device could include larger 50 MP ultrawide and 50 MP telephoto sensors while retaining its signature 200 MP main camera and 50 MP periscope lens.

Do you plan to upgrade to one of the Galaxy S25 models? Let us know!

Source: Jukanlosreve on X

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing