Samsung's Galaxy S25 Could Still Rely on Dual Chipset Strategy

Samsung is reportedly keeping a two-chip approach with next year's Galaxy S25 following of introducing this strategy in the Galaxy S24 series . The plan could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra end up getting the Snapdragon chip in all regions while the standard Galaxy S25 models going with Samsung's in-house Exynos.

Samsung Galaxy S25 system-on-chip

According to outlet Digitimes, which has gotten the information from its supply chain sources, the South Koreans will distinguish the Galaxy S25 Ultra by equipping it with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Likewise, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus should be powered by the Exynos 2500 in most regions, with variants for the USA, China, and a few others are still getting the Qualcomm silicon.

For what's it worth, the plan suggests Samsung is still considering the Snapdragon counterpart as a superior and more capable mobile chipset than the Exynos since it is reserving this to the premium Galaxy Ultra line. On the other hand, the use of Exynos would give it an advantage to Samsung as they would be paying less compared to the Snapdragon.

Leaker OreXda on X was first to shared about this Samsung's chipset strategy. In a presented list, it shows Samsung's Galaxy S Ultra models and the Galaxy Z Fold foldable will be using Snapdragon silicon while the standard Galaxy S and mid-range Galaxy devices are sticking to Exynos.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 is equipped with an Exynos 2400 SoC in most markets. / © nextpit

The move is not totally surprising as Samsung's mobile division president TM Roh previously hinted that they continue to adopt the company's “unique” chipset for its 2025 flagship Galaxy lineup. The head could have referred to the chip as the Exynos 2500, which was leaked to get the same 10-core processor headlined by a Cortex-X5 and a new Xclipse 950 GPU.

Available details about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 describe it as a promising upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and could feature a desktop-grade Oryon core. Alleged benchmarks show it is faster than the Apple's upcoming A18 Pro SoC. The new chip is also expected to be made in a smaller 3 nm node which could mean it should pack even more transistors.

Qualcomm has not confirmed anything about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 yet, but it could announce the chip in fall of this year.

