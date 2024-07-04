While the Galaxy S24+ (review) has not been the best-selling model from Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup , it continues to be a solid option for those looking for a balance between the standard and Ultra models. Now, new findings claim the Galaxy S25+ won't be launching next year, although this was refuted by another source.

Missing Galaxy S25+ in Samsung's listing

Each year in July, Samsung starts to add devices which are slated to launch in the following year to its IMEI database. This has been mostly the case for the Galaxy S lineup in the past years like with the trio Galaxy S24 models appearing in the repository in the middle of last year.

However, the latest findings of Android Headlines, which has gotten access to the database, indicated that only two models of 2025 Galaxy S25 have been listed so far. Namely, it included the SM-S931 and SM-S938, which are believed to be the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra as seen in the model name convention.

That being said, the immediate speculation is that the Galaxy S25+ could be ditched from the lineup if to be based on the database.

Why Samsung may not release the Galaxy S25+

While there are no other existing reports to support this claim, there might be possibility for this to materialize. One of those is that the Galaxy S25 was rumored earlier this year to feature a larger display at 6.4-inch wide.

The Galaxy S25 is rumored to sport a larger 6.4-inch display, up 0.2-inch from the Galaxy S24 (pictured). / © nextpit

If this is an indication that the Galaxy S25+ will not be released, a wider screen estate could fill both the size of the standard and plus Galaxy S24 (review) models, which feature 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.

Interestingly, the claim was quickly refuted by Galaxy Club. According to the Dutch publication, the Galaxy S25+ will make its way next year alongside the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra and that it is in fact carrying a model number of SM-S936.

What's left unanswered here, however, is how the Galaxy S25+ is missing in the database. But that could be due to an unspecified reason we are yet to learn. Nonetheless, the Galaxy S25 won't be ready until January 2025, so there are still a lot of things could happen along the way.

In your case, do you think it would make sense if Samsung is only releasing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra next year? We want to hear your answers.