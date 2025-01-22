What’s Next for Galaxy? How to Watch Samsung Unpack the S25

Samsung ’s first big event of the year is happening this week, featuring the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. Teasers and leaks have set high expectations. Here’s how to watch the event from home and what to expect beyond the flagship smartphones .

How to Watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

The Galaxy S25 event is on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM GMT, 7:00 PM CET). Samsung’s Unpacked will be held in San Jose, California, as an in-person event. If you can’t attend, you can watch the livestream on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, website, or the embedded video below.

Galaxy Unpacked Pre-Order Perks

As with the previous Unpacked events, users can register on Samsung's website by providing their contact information or answering a few questions to unlock exclusive perks for the upcoming Galaxy event. Depending on your region, you could snag credits or vouchers worth $50 to $100, which can be applied to your Galaxy device purchase once pre-orders go live.

In some regions, a small deposit fee is required to secure these benefits, unlocking even more credits for future purchases. Meanwhile, customers in other regions may get a chance to participate in raffles, with prizes like additional vouchers up for grabs.

Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 and Smarter AI

Leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 series will focus on AI and performance upgrades. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, expect faster processing, better graphics, and smarter machine learning, with Samsung's Galaxy AI and Google’s Gemini AI integrated for seamless cross-platform features.

The Galaxy S25 series is rumored to start with 12 GB of RAM (16 GB for the Ultra) and support Qi2 wireless charging for efficient power-ups.

Camera upgrades may be minor for the S25 and S25 Plus, but the Ultra could debut 50 MP periscope and ultrawide lenses. Design changes are subtle, with the Ultra rumored to feature slimmer bezels and a more rounded look.

Color options include blue, green, titanium, and more, with exclusive choices for online orders. Stay tuned!

Galaxy S25 Slim, Galaxy Ring 2, and Galaxy XR: What’s Coming?

Samsung might have surprises beyond the Galaxy S25 series. Rumors point to a Galaxy S25 Slim, a sleek 6 mm-thin version of the flagship, potentially revealed during Unpacked. Expected to arrive later at a premium price, it may trade some features for its ultraslim design.

Other possible reveals include the Galaxy Ring 2, a health-focused wearable with improved tracking, and the Galaxy XR, a mixed reality device. Speculation ranges from smart glasses to a full XR headset running Google’s new XR OS. Stay tuned for details!

Will you tune in to this year’s Galaxy Unpacked? Are the rumored AI upgrades and features sparking your interest? Share your thoughts and what you’re hoping Samsung will unveil in the comments.