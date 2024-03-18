End of Compact Phones: Samsung Galaxy S25 to Feature a Larger Display

The Galaxy S24 just hit the market for over a month, but leaks and rumors about the smartphone lineup's successor, the Galaxy S25, are already starting to pick up steam. Fresh information coming from South Korea is speculating that the base model of Galaxy S25 could even bring a wider display.

No more compact flagship phones?

Samsung's smaller base Galaxy S24 (review) model has gone from an almost compact form of the Galaxy S23 by featuring a slightly larger screen estate at 6.2-inch from 6.1-inch. Now, it is being rumored over in Samsung's home turf that the Galaxy S25 will boast a 6.36-inch display, which is another marked increased to the existing model.

The wider display could result in the Galaxy S25 gaining a taller and wider chassis to accommodate the new panel compared to its predecessor. At the same time, it would be possible the new panel will be complemented with a higher display resolution that will boost the sharpness on the screen.

It's not only the Galaxy S25 that is going to step up into a larger smartphone territory. The upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro that is set to arrive first in the fall has been tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display, making it on the level of the Galaxy S25 in terms of size.

What else is different in Galaxy S25 different from the Galaxy S24?

In addition to the panel, the entire Galaxy S25 is also believed to receive radical design changes seen in a few years. According to frequent leaker Tech Reve on X, the head of Samsung's MX design division was given the task to bring “refresh” take on the Galaxy S25's design and that would steer away from the existing design language.

Samsung retained the iconic design, and unfortunately, the same camera sensors as well. / © nextpit

The same source also said that the Galaxy S25 won't bring any major leaps in the camera department as the base models, including the Galaxy S25+, may stick with a familiar 50 MP main camera. However, the Koreans could still opt to feature a sensor supplied by Sony. Meanwhile, the other usual change in the lineup is a new flagship SoC that should be helmed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Samsung's Exynos 2500 chip.

Beyond those, details about the Galaxy S25 are scarce. But with the flagship expected to arrive in January 2025, we will definitely see more interesting developments going forward.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S24

What are the biggest features you'd wish to see from Samsung's Galaxy S25 series? Would you prefer having a wider display? Let us discuss your thoughts in the comments.