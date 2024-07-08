Although Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) arrived with purposeful changes to the camera, the device has been riddled with imaging processing issues from the beginning including inconsistent details with zoom shots and an inaccurate white balance, among others. Samsung is reportedly addressing many of these problems through a software update arriving this August.

Which Galaxy S24 camera problems will be fixed in the August update?

According to frequent leaker Ice Universe on X, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get an August update, which is likely in the form of One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14. The firmware is said to bring numerous camera enhancements, including better management of white balance and exposure levels in images.

There are also optimizations to HDR for still shots and face detection. The latter could mean more precise focusing and more natural render of faces. At the same time, users should also expect better video zoom handling and overall improved image processing.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra ditches the 10x camera module in favor of a 5x sensor / © nextpit

What's not included, however, is the fix to the supposed inconsistent details when using the different zoom levels, especially at 10x and above, as added by the leaker. This is believed to arrive in a different firmware and will also include the night mode optimization.

Will the Galaxy S24 (Plus) receive the same fixes?

Unfortunately, it's not clear whether the standard Galaxy S24 (review) and Galaxy S24+ (review) will benefit from the same camera optimizations slated for the Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Knowing the South Koreans, these models will most likely receive some useful tweaks, although on a different level.

The update is said to hit the Galaxy S24 Ultra sometime this August, only after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are launched, which should boot on One UI 6.1.1. Apart from these camera fixes, this update will include the monthly security patch and perhaps some new features planned to debut with the next-generation Galaxy foldable smartphones.

Do you use the Galaxy S24 Ultra as a daily driver? What other fixes do you want addressed by Samsung? Share those in the comments.