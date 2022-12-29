Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Tipster predicts new periscope camera with variable aperture

Sometimes the technology bubble produces a few curious finds: A quite reliable tipster reports to have first information about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Specifically, it is about the expected quad camera of the Samsung flagship for 2024. Samsung is probably supposed to make changes to the telephoto cameras for the first time after three years.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with new camera technology

There's no question about it: Considering that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently available in stores and not even the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been officially presented at the unpacked event presumed for early February, information about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a bit strange, to say the least. Of course, some things can still change in the plans and implementations of Samsung's next but one flagship until spring 2024. But in fact, Samsung engineers are already sitting on the ultra-premium smartphone 2024.

And the tipster "Ice Universe" probably also draws his information from such a source, which informs us that Samsung will also change the two telephoto cameras in 2024 after three years. This means both the image sensor and the optics itself. The new 200 MP camera—which is assumed to be an improved ISOCELL HP1 so far—will probably also be used in 2024 and will have slight modifications in the software at most.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 28, 2022

LG Innotek supplies the innovative telephoto camera

Exact details are of course vague at this early stage. But in this context, LG, the landing brother lost in April 2021, could come back into play. They want to present new camera zoom modules at the upcoming CES (Consumer Electronic Show) from January 5 to 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. The periscope cameras are to offer a 4x to 9x lossless magnification. According to LG Innotek, these significantly thinner modules should already support the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Will Samsung use LG's new telephoto cameras with up to 9x lossless magnification in the Galaxy S24 Ultra? / © LG / edit by NextPit

This, in conjunction with the variable aperture already presented by Huawei in the Mate 50 Pro, could catapult Samsung and the Galaxy S24 Ultra back to the top of the experts at DXOMARK once again. We are curious!

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro inspires with its unusual variable aperture. / © NextPit.

What about you? Feel free to write us a few words in the comments section about whether such a built-in camera technology would be a game changer for you.