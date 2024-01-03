Samsung Sets Galaxy S24 Event on January 17 with Focus on Galaxy AI

Following numerous speculations and leaks, Samsung is now confirming its next Unpacked event will happen on January 17 in San Jose, California. It is expected they are announcing the Galaxy S24 . The company also gives emphasis to generative AI, which is debuting as Galaxy AI with these Galaxy devices .

When and how to watch the Samsung Galaxy S24 Unpacked

Through teasers on different social media platforms of the Koreans, the in-person event will exactly kick off on January 17 at 1:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CET. It will be held in SAP Center in San Jose, although this will be livestreamed on Samsung's website and YouTube channel.

Samsung is not providing any details about the Galaxy S24 yet. However, they are already commencing the pre-reserve program where those who sign up for the event from now will get a $50 credit for later use when the handsets are actually available for order. Other countries do get a different credit value, in my case, they're offering almost a $100 credit.

What's particularly interesting is that Samsung is giving hints about its upcoming AI features. In the teaser, Galaxy AI is presented which is accompanied by new animations of stars that resemble those we've seen from Google's Bard assistant and Gemini model. This suggests that Samsung may be tapping Google's AI tools for its Galaxy AI. Fortunately, we don't need to wait for too long to find out.

Just this week, an excerpt of the different AI features for the Galaxy S24 was allegedly leaked. These include the new Generative Editor similar to the Pixel 8 Pro's Magic Editor, Live Translate on the phone app, Screen Display, and Nightography Zoom, among others.

Apart from the Galaxy S24, there could also a few surprises to be tagged at the event, possibly including the Galaxy Fit 3 tracker and new range of Galaxy Book 4 laptops. We are yet to see if the rumored Galaxy Ring will make its way as well.

What do you think Samsung will announce in addition to the new Android flagship trio? Shoot us with your best guess in the comments.