Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Boasts Display Brighter Than iPhone 14 Pro

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra is shaping up as a major upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) in terms of exterior hardware. It was first reported to feature a tough titanium chassis along with a flat display. Now, fresh information suggests the unannounced flagship phone will even sport a super bright display that could break records.

The details about Samsung enlisting an improved panel come from two sources. First, a South Korean leaker named @hyacokr_itnyang posted that the Galaxy S24's display brightness is peaking at 2200 nits. However, prolific tipster Ice Universe is even adding that the peak brightness would be higher than 2200 nits.

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's display boasts 1750 nits at max level, which is unchanged compared to its predecessor. The difference on the max brightness level of the current premium device to the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra would be more than 450 nits or around 26 percent higher.

The AMOLED QHD+ screen with variable 120 Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is flawless and very bright with 1750 nits brightness level (peak). / © NextPit

However, it should be noted that the difference in nits value is not relative to how much brighter the new display would be. Meaning, the 450 nits difference would not make the Galaxy S24 Ultra's display 26 percent brighter. Regardless, the change could be notable in outdoor uses under the bright sun. At the same time, it would also put the level higher than the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max our colleague tested at 2000 nits.

Additionally, Ice Universe alleges that Samsung is going to utilize a flat panel on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The account added that the change in the panel type would result in the bezels of the device becoming thicker and even describing it to be on par with the Galaxy A54 (review). However, it is recommended that this should not be taken seriously as it is possible there could be changes along the way.

