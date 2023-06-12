Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Get a Disappointing Camera Setup

The past weeks saw a couple of rumors detailing the possible folded periscope camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and upgraded telephoto for the trio. Now, a new and opposing report is indicating that the high-end Ultra model will arrive with almost negligible to minor improvements to its rear snappers.

Boring camera updates for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

According to frequent leaker Ice Universe, who tweeted an image allegedly coming from South Korean sources, suggests that there are very little changes planned for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear sensors. As seen in the material, the current 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) will be retained alongside this year's 10 MP (cropped from 12MP) with 3x telephoto zoom and 12 MP ultrawide.

The only noticeable iteration found is on the 10 MP periscope with 10x optical zoom capability, which is believed to be an IMX 754+ sensor. However, it's still unclear what advancements this will bring to the table over the standard IMX 754. At the same time, it was not mentioned if the selfie shooter will get any change at all.

The Isocell HP2 200 MP main lens is THE big news of the Galaxy S23 Ultra / © NextPit

If all these details materialize, it would mean that Samsung is keeping the same 12 MP ultrawide for four years in a row coming from the Galaxy S21. On the other hand, both the 10 MP telephoto and periscope cameras will also be unchanged for three years starting from Galaxy S22 and going to the Galaxy S24.

Google and Apple do better in updating their camera phones hardware

To put in contrast, this makes Samsung recycling pretty much of its Galaxy camera components longer than any brand. For instance, Google is reported to introduce new cameras and thermometer on the Pixel 8 Pro. Meanwhile, Apple has always been upgrading the primary sensor on its iPhone lineup every year, which is evident on the iPhone 14 Pro sporting a new 48 MP snapper.

Beyond the camera, the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra are expected to be launched in early 2024. The trio could be fitted with the faster and more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and the handsets will likely run on Android 14 OS out of the box.

What do you think of Samsung possibly offering little improvements to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's cameras? Would you be planning on buying one next year? Share to us your opinion.