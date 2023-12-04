Samsung's Galaxy S24 Could Feature Massive Cooling Chambers

In less than two months, Samsung is highly expected to announce the Galaxy S24 . You do not need to wait for that day to arrive to see what's new, thanks to a series of leaks that continue to pick up steam, confirming many crucial features of the flagship smartphones . New information from these new leaks revealed additional specifications about the trio, including larger thermal systems.

Although previous leaks mostly revealed highlights of the Galaxy S24, the latest from Windows Report depicted the alleged full specifications of these handsets alongside official-looking images and color naming schemes.

Samsung Galaxy S24 to get larger vapor chamber sizes?

Firstly, what's new with the report is how the entire Galaxy S24 range features larger vapor chambers. It listed the smallest Galaxy S24 as having a chamber 1.5x the size of the Galaxy S23. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24+ sports a slightly larger thermal system with 1.6x more area compared to its predecessor. Notably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the biggest vapor chamber size gain at 1.9x compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The increase in cooling system areas likely means Samsung aims to better manage the heat generated by the new Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets. The latter is said to feature a new octa-core processor with faster clock speeds, where early benchmarks point to it getting massive graphics performance gains with additional machine learning capabilities to boot.

It remains unclear whether the larger vapor chambers were purposely designed to compensate for the use of Exynos 2400 SoC on the vanilla Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ considering the previous Exynos 2200 SoC generation was infamous for overheating issues. One can presume the better thermals were solely to keep the handsets' performance stable and cooler under intensive usage, such as when gaming.

Official-looking render and colors of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra / © Windows Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features, colors, and charging speed

As for the other new details mentioned in the report, all Galaxy S24 models are touted to take advantage of AI through real-time translation in the messaging. The source mentioned that multiple language support is available at launch. AI is also tipped to feature in photo searches, similar to Google's Photos app. There is an on-board generative AI tool that has been reported.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus colors are said to be identical to the Galaxy S24 Ultra / © Windows Report

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is touted to arrive in four standard colorways: Black, Yellow, Gray, and Violet. It was mentioned that the titanium frame is exclusive to the Ultra model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will share colors with the Ultra, but they have different names.

A Super Fast Charging 2.0 standard was also described to debut on the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it remains unknown if hints of faster charging speeds will appear on the two. At the same time, a Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 moniker was tagged to the Ultra, perhaps suggesting the presence of the Qi2 charging standard.

Would you consider buying the Galaxy S24 due to the new chips and better cooling systems? We look forward to your thoughts on this.