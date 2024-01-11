Samsung's Galaxy S24 May Be Better in Gaming with a Faster Touch Rate

Exactly a week from now Samsung's Galaxy S24 will break cover at the Unpacked event in San Jose, California. And as we draw closer, the leaks continue to swirl more widely than ever. While it appears we've already seen the entire specs and features of the flagships, there could still be a few surprises in store. The latest leak indicates the Galaxy S24 sports a faster touch response on its displays.

A less known tipster going by the name Harshit Joshi on X has shared some Galaxy S24 materials that are labeled for internal training purposes. Interestingly, it is listed in one of the slides that the Galaxy S24 comes with new AMOLED displays with 12 percent faster touch response rate compared to the Galaxy S23.

Although the increased value is relatively modest, the faster touch screen response is expected to deliver noticeable improved touch controls when gaming as latency is reduced. It likely that the faster touch rate would be applicable in general usage as well, which would produce smoother display feedbacks to fingers.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature brighter AMOLED screens with faster touch response and slimmer bezels. / © Twitter/u/Harshit66250605

Of course, it's also possible that Samsung is going to infuse some software optimizations to complement the hardware. However, we are yet to see if how the Koreans will implement this on the Galaxy S24 to improve the overall touch experience.

Other related Galaxy S24 display features were highlighted, too. Accordingly, the Galaxy S24 (Ultra) screens are described to get upgraded peak brightness to 2600 nits, which is a notable jump from the Galaxy S23's 1500 nits peak brightness. An earlier report revealed the panel is manufactured based on Samsung's latest M13 display technology.

In addition, it also shows the Vision Booster mode and adaptive color tone. The former do look to enhance the sharpness and make the colors pop and more vibrant while the last display feature suggests as a dynamic optimizer based on scenes.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 (Ultra) will be offered in black, gray, violet, and yellow colorways. / © Twitter/u/Harshit66250605

Beyond the display related upgrades, the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are confirmed in the leak to be enlisted with Exynos 2400 SoC in some regions and with the Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusively equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. A support for 8K video recording at 5x zoom is also mentioned for the latter flagship.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 Ultra model gets a titanium frame with color variants of yellow, gray, black, and violet. Comparable paint jobs are available with the Galaxy S24 (Plus), although with different levels of hues.

What are your thoughts on these upgrades for the Galaxy S24? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.