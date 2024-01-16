Galaxy S24 Ultra May Beat the Pixel 8 Pro in Low Light Zoom Shooting

Hot topics

Samsung is a day away from launching the Galaxy S24, and while it seems that almost everything has been given away, we still continue to get a few surprises at the last minute. Now, the latest report from a notable leaker suggests that the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra will bring a new 50 MP 5x telephoto camera that could one up Google's Pixel 8 Pro (review) shooter in one key area.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter), prolific and reliable tipster Ice Universe is detailing the new zoom snapper of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Although the new camera has a downgraded 5x zoom level from the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10x (review), it is alleged that the upcoming camera module would output “very clean and smooth” photos, including in low light scenarios.

Even so, the source indicates this could beat the Galaxy S23 Ultra in 10x zoom shooting despite only sporting a 5x level. The reason for this is the larger sensor which will take advantage of pixel binning, a similar tech utilized in cameras with high megapixel count.

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro's features a 50 MP main sensor, 48 MP 5x telephoto, and 48 MP ultrawide camera. / © nextpit

To this note, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra may also give the Google Pixel 8 Pro a serious competition in the 5x zoom shooting, although we need to see how both camera phones are going to fare in real-life tests. Fortunately, we don't need to wait for too long to find out the answers.

In addition to the new 5x telephoto, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with an updated 200 MP primary camera, 10 MP 3x telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide snapper. It is also recently tipped the Galaxy S24 Ultra is debuting with 8K video in 5x zoom and 4K video recording at 120 fps rate, both features are first in the line-up.

The Galaxy S24 trio is also powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC which should introduce better ISP (Image Signal Processing) for improve processing. This was supported by the same leaker that the entire range will add a more natural image processing, deviating from the heavy-contrast image profile Samsung's cameras are known for.

Do you prefer having a 5x telephoto over 10x on the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera? Would you think this is a more versatile setup? Share with us your opinion.

Source: X

