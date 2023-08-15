Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Could Get Upgraded 50 MP Zoom Camera

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra was earlier reported featuring a new telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom . It turns out that this particular shooter could still get the same 3x optical zoom level as its predecessor, but only that the 5x zoom would be achieved through the sensor having a significantly higher megapixel count.

Presently, the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review) utilizes a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x lossless zoom, which is unchanged coming from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But if the fresh forecast of reliable leaker Ice Universe is to be believed, Samsung could finally upgrade this component on next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra extended zoom images with comparable optical zoom quality

According to the account, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will arrive with a 50 MP telephoto camera. The aforementioned sensor is said to be measured at 1/2.52-inch wide. While the sensor is notably bigger compared to the 1/3.52-inch sensor found on the Galaxy Ultra S23 shooter, the pixel size is now reduced to 0.7μm.

Instead, Samsung is expected to leverage on the pixel binning technology where it will combine several pixels into a single bigger pixel that eventually captures more light and details. This technique is similar to how it takes advantage of the 200 MP main sensor. Furthermore, it would also enable for Samsung to achieve extended zoomed shots with comparable image quality as with the standalone telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra features a new 200 MP main sensor that relies on pixel binning technology. / © NextPit

Samsung's in-house Isocell Zoom sensors may come to Galaxy S24 Ultra

Interestingly, the news about Samsung using a new telephoto snapper goes in line with the recent filing of the company applying trademarks for Isocell Zoom and Isocell Zoom Pro in the UK and South Korea as spotted by Galaxy Club. Hence, the 50 MP sensor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be Samsung's in-house component which in contrast to the current telephoto sensor being supplied by Sony.

In addition to the telephoto sensor, it is tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is enlisting the same 200 MP wide, 10 MP periscope, and 12 MP ultrawide cameras. At the same time, the 12 MP selfie camera could also be retained considering this is new with this year's Galaxy S23.

Beyond the camera, the upcoming premium Galaxy phone should boot on One UI 6 based on Android 14 OS and run Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC platform along with a new display panel, bigger memory, and possibly a battery with a stacked design. It remains unclear what are the other improvements in other departments.

Meanwhile, what sections of the Galaxy S24 line would you like to be upgraded most by Samsung? Share with us your suggestions in the comments.