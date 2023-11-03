Galaxy S24's Snapdragon GPU is Crazy Fast it Runs at 1 GHz Speed

Similar to the Galaxy S23, it is expected that some Galaxy S24 models will run on a modified of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 called “For Galaxy”. This chip's version has a slightly higher CPU and GPU clock speed than the vanilla chipset. A new leak has detailed how fast the graphical unit will be, suggesting a big jump from the previous flagship SoC .

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's GPU clock speed

According to notable leaker Ice Universe, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will have a GPU, which is assumed to be dubbed as Adreno 750, that could clock in at 1000 MHz (1 GHz) speed. What this means is that the upcoming GPU is 28 percent faster compared to the current Adreno GPU of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy rated at 719 MHz.

In September, an alleged Vulkan benchmark of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was shared by the same source. The result even indicated about 50 percent GPU score uptick or with 5,000 higher points from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's GPU with 10,000 points.

But until now, there's no way of measuring how snappier the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's GPU is if tested in actual gaming or how fast it is compared to other high-end chip alternatives. Nonetheless, the clock speed gains in GPU are likely that will be a tangible difference that users will surely notice, especially if coming from older smartphone models.

Bento-Box of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. / © Qualcomm

Other GPU goodness on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Aside from the higher GPU speed, the Adreno 750 overall brings new features and optimizations such as 8K resolution and 240 fps upscaling when playing games without the added power consumption. There is upgraded ray-tracing and support for Unreal Engine 5 with Lumen as well.

In the other silicon sections, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 For Galaxy will also get an overclocked processor. However, it's unclear what the speed difference is over the non-boosted processor of the regular version. Furthermore, Qualcomm markets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a heavy focus on AI.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra) release date

Beyond the chipset, among other changes the Galaxy S24 (Ultra) features include a brighter and more dynamic display, updated cameras for the Ultra, and bigger batteries for the standard models. Based on renders, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra are seen with a slightly refreshed design by having flatter sides. The Ultra could also utilize titanium material.

Per rumor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is set to be launched alongside the Galaxy Ring on January 18th next year. Additionally, the major Unpacked event is taking place in San Francisco, USA. There is no word yet if these devices will be released immediately after the event.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Do you look forward to buying the Galaxy S24 just for the reason of the new GPU capabilities of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC? Tell us your answers in the comments.