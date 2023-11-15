Samsung Galaxy S24 Dummies Reveal Some iPhone-like Design Touches

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series at an earlier timeframe than the Galaxy S23. And so far, the Koreans have not done their best in keeping the upcoming flagship under wraps. Following the computer-generated pictures , hands-on dummy units of the trio have now surfaced confirming some small changes in the devices' exterior.

Early renders depicted that the design of the Galaxy S24 range is departing very little from their predecessors, with the most significant iteration coming from the sides. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, however, is tipped to be boxier than the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review). These changes are seemingly revealed in a new set of photos over on X (formerly Twitter).

Samsung Galaxy S24 real-life design

User Sonny Dickson has posted alleged photos of the dummy units of the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra. What we can easily come up is that the standard models look identical to the Galaxy S23 (review) going from the rear panels and corners with the only exception on the frame, which is flatter and resembles the iPhone 14 Pro.

Alleged dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S24(Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra. / © X/u/SonnyDickson

Noticeably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra appears to have a more level back panel compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra with beveled left and right edges. In addition, the corners are somewhat more pointed, resulting in a more rectangular form. The positioning for the buttons, S Pen silo, and cameras are unchanged as well. However, it's unclear if there are differences in the size of the floating camera lenses.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 retains the overall design from the Galaxy S23 except on the flatter frame / © X/u/SonnyDickson

The dummies shown are all in white with silver accent, so there's no way of telling how other colorways will look in real-life. Per recent rumors, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra will be offered in white, black, purple, and gold. There are said to special colors of orange, light green, and light blue similar to the Galaxy S23 FE (review).

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra) specs

As regards the other changes, these are likely concentrated in the internals that are said to include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset coupled with generative AI capabilities, updated cameras for the Ultra, and larger batteries for the standard models. The displays in the trio are also touted to be brighter with the Galaxy S24 getting an LTPO panel for wider refresh rate levels similar to the Ultra.

Some speculations point that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will be equipped with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 chipset in some regions outside the USA. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is believed to get a Snapdragon SoC for all markets.

Leaker Ice Universe forecasted the next Unpacked event will take place in San Francisco on January 17th, 2024, which will be the 18th on the other side of the hemisphere. The first smart ring tracker from Samsung, which is dubbed as Galaxy Ring, might also be announced.

Do you prefer the refreshed exterior of the Galaxy S24 over the Galaxy S23? Tell us what you think.