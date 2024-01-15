Samsung's Galaxy S24 Might Get 7 OS Upgrades up to Android 21

Samsung's Galaxy S24 range appears to bring substantial hardware improvements from its predecessor based on leaks and reports. However, the new flagship Android smartphones might also be offered with up to seven years of software updates, possibly making them as the first non-Google devices to match the Pixel 8's (review) software policy.

Without citing its source, Android Headlines is reporting that Samsung could announce the Galaxy S24 (Plus) and Galaxy S24 Ultra with seven years of software support. If to materialize, this will make for a major last-minute surprise as the Koreans are set to make the Galaxy S24 official on January 17 in San Jose, California, which is two days from now.

While the seven years of updates could only mean of security patches and smaller software fixes, the outlet is iterating that this support means of seven Android upgrades. Meaning, the Galaxy S24 will get three more Android OS upgrades compared to the Galaxy S23 with four OS upgrades. Hence, we will see the upcoming Galaxy phones updated all the way to Android 21 coming from Android 14 similar to what Google has pledged with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (review).

Samsung's Galaxy S24 (Ultra) will be offered in black, gray, violet, and yellow colorways. / © Twitter/u/

Furthermore, it is safe to say that Samsung will also match the updates with spare parts availability, which is only logical to keep the device running. There is a chance that the same software and components assistance will be adopted for Samsung's future devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables.

In addition to the extended software policy, the Galaxy S24 is also bringing on-board and cloud AI capabilities through Galaxy AI. Namely, there is a new Galaxy Generative Edit tool that is comparable to Google's Magic Editor and a real-time translator, among others.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC while other markets could see the standard models equipped by Exynos 2400 chipset. Both chips already appeared in benchmark repositories which gain significant performance improvements that would be essential in prolonging the usage.

What are your thoughts with the seven years of software updates on the Galaxy S24? Will you consider buying one for this reason? Shoot us your answers in the comment section.