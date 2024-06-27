Exactly 11 months after the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23, the South Korean manufacturer presented the new flagship Galaxy S24 series. In this article, nextpit tells you where you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 and where to find the best deals.

After announcing the S24 series on January 17th and starting pre-orders, Samsung put the phones on shelves almost two weeks later. One of the most important new features this year is not necessarily just the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Ultra version of the smartphone, but Galaxy AI, which we have already been able to test for you.

What colors does the Samsung Galaxy S24 come in?

Depending on the store, you can expect different color variants of the individual devices. The Samsung Galaxy S24(+) is available in all stores in the Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow options. Samsung Shop exclusives are Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is available in the Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow colors from all participating stores. In addition, the special colors of the standard version of the S24 Ultra are only available in the Samsung Shop. If you also want the variant with 1 TB of storage space, you also have to order from the manufacturer's eStore.

This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S24 will cost you

Prices for the S24 models follow a similar tier to the S23 family, according to the storage capacity. You can check the MSRPs (manufacturer-suggested retail price) in the table below:

Galaxy S24 models suggested prices Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S24 Ultra 128 GB $799 | £799 | €899 - - 256 GB $859 | £859 | €1009 $999 | £999 | €1149 $1299 | £1249 | €1449 512 GB - $1119 | £1099 | €1319 $1419 | £1349 | €1579 1 TB - - $1659 | £1549 | €1819 Offers*

If the suggested price is too high for your taste (or budget), Samsung offers a range of discounts if you trade in a recent phone, or sign up for a carrier contract.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 without a contract

The new S24 models are of course available to buy in the Samsung Store. There you can decide whether you want to pay for the devices directly or sign up for a cell phone contract. And, of course, you can find the S24 models in the usual online retailers as well.

However, it is possible to save even more. Samsung is advertising an up to $550 discount when trading in an eligible phone. On Samsung's trade-in page* you can find all the information about the promotion and its terms and conditions.

Buy the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series with a contract

If the official prices are a little too high for you or if you are ready to renew your mobile phone contract, you can find the biggest Galaxy S24 discounts with either AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint or Verizon:

Not only will you get a considerable discount on a new flagship smartphone, but you can also trade in your current phone, and even sign up for a better phone contract. Just remember to check the contract duration and fine print before signing up!

The new top model The new Plus model The new basic model Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24+ Samsung Galaxy S24 Review Galaxy S24 Ultra review Galaxy S24+ review Galaxy S24 review Display 6.8-inch LTPO OLED

3088 x 1440 pixels

1-120 Hz refresh rate 6.6-inch, OLED

3088 x 1440 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate 6.2-inch, OLED

2,340 x 1,080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (US)

Exynos 2400 (Global) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (US)

Exynos 2400 (Global) RAM 12 GB LPDDR5X 12 GB LPDDR5X 8 GB LPDDR5X Storage 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB UFS 4.0 256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 128 GB UFS 3.1

256 GB UFS 4.0 OS One UI 6.1 based on Android 14

7 Android updates

7 years of security updates One UI 6.1 based on Android 14

7 Android updates

7 years of security updates One UI 6.1 based on Android 14

7 Android updates

7 years of security updates Camera Main: 200 MP, f/1.7, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2

5x telephoto: 50 MP, f/3.4, OIS

3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, OIS Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2

3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4 Main: 50 MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, f/2.2

3x telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4 Selfie camera 12 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh

45 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

4.5 W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included 4,900 mAh

45 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

4.5 W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included 4,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

15 W wireless charging

4.5 W reverse wireless charging

Charger not included Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 6E | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC IP certification IP68 IP68 IP68 Dimensions and weight 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm, 232 g 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm, 196 g 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm, 167 g Offers*

What's your situation? Are you going to buy one of the new Galaxy S24 models? What do you think of Samsung's pricing policy this year? Let us know!

Article updated on June 27th with new pricing.