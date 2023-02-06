How much do you save on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Samsung's trade-in program?

Want to buy your Galaxy S23 , Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra at the best possible price? NextPit shows you how much you can save on the new flagships with the trade-in of your old Samsung smartphone or iPhone through the Samsung Trade-in program.

The new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra reach the market for the same price as the previous generation: respectively $799, $999, and $1,199. The good news is that if you don't want to pay full price for your brand-new Samsung smartphone, we give you an idea of how much you can save with the manufacturer's trade-in program.

How much will Samsung take back your old smartphone?

Just like Apple with its Trade-in program, Samsung also makes it possible to buy your new smartphone cheaper by taking back an old device.

That said, bear in mind that the trade-in value will depend on the device and its condition. To help you find out how much you can save on the purchase of a Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra, we've calculated their purchase price based on the trade-in value of the major Samsung and Apple flagships of the last two years.

Note that with the launch offer, Samsung offers up to $150 of additional trade-in bonus until February 16th . These are special bundle deals that must be used to buy accessories during this purchase of the new devices, which means you will lose it if you do not use it. Because of this, I will leave this "Instant Samsung Credit" out of the calculation of the value of the new Galaxy S23 smartphone.

Moreover, Samsung also offers a memory upgrade bonus of up to $180 and around $150 in services at the checkout. Among them are:

Free 4 months of SiriusXM streaming.

3 months of Spotify ad-free music listening.

2 months of Adobe Lightroom.

4 Months Free of YouTube Premium.

6 months free OneDrive (100 GB).

The following tables show the prices of the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra according to the trade-in value of the latest Samsung and Apple smartphone generations. Let's have a look!

How much do you save with the trade-in of your Galaxy S21 at Samsung?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21+ Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Trade-in value up to $250 up to $290 up to $380 Memory upgrade bonus $60 $60/120 $180 Bundle Discount(s) $153.81 Total savings up to $463,81 up to $563,81 up to $583,81 Price of S23 after trade-in $599.99 (200) $559.99 (240) $469.99 (330) Price of S23+ after trade-in $799.99 (200) $759.99 (240) $699.99 (330) Purchase price of the S23 Ultra $949.99 (250) $909.99 (290) $819.99 (380)

How much do you save with the trade-in of your Galaxy S22 at Samsung?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Trade-in value up to $300 up to $375 up to $500 Memory upgrade bonus $60 $120 $180 Bundle Discount(s) $153.81 Total savings up to $513,81 up to $653,81 up to $833,81 Galaxy S23 price $549.99 (250) $449.99 (350) $399.99 (400) Purchase price of the S23+ $749.99 (250) $649.99 (350) $599.99 (400) Purchase price of the S23 Ultra $899.99 (300) $824.99 (375) $699.99 (500)

How much do you save with the trade-in of your iPhone 12 at Samsung?

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Trade-in value $170 $225 $260 $320 Memory upgrade bonus up to $180 up to $180 up to $180 up to $180 Bundle Discount(s) $153.81 Total savings up to $383,81 up to $438,81 up to $533,81 up to $653,81 Galaxy S23 price $629.99 $574.99 $539.99 $479.99 S23+ purchase price $829.99 $774.99 $739.99 $679.99 Purchase price of the S23 Ultra $1,029.99 $974.99 $939.99 $879.99

How much do you save with the trade-in of your iPhone 13 at Samsung?

iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Trade-in value $270 $330 $430 $505 Trade-in bonus up to $180 up to $180 up to $180 up to $180 Bundle Discount(s) $153.81 Total savings up to $483,81 up to $543,81 up to $703,81 up to $838,81 Galaxy S23 price $529.99 $469.99 $369.99 $294.99 Purchase price of the S23+ $729.99 $669.99 $569.99 $494.99 Purchase price of the S23 Ultra $929.99 $869.99 $769.99 $694.99

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the smartphones that offer the biggest price drop on the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra with Samsung Trade-in.

All these prices are for the versions with basic storage and the trade-in values are for the 128 GB models for fairness’s sake. In each case, we chose the "good condition" option for the value estimation.

Interestingly, Samsung is taking back iPhones at higher values than its own smartphones. So this may be the best time for you to switch from iOS to Android.

How do you get your smartphone back from Samsung trade-in?

To benefit from the trade-in of your old smartphone through Samsung Trade-In program, visit the brand's official store. Choose the Galaxy S23 you're interested in and once on the purchase page, press Yes in the section titled trade-in. All that's left to do is follow the next steps:

Specify the category of the device to be taken back, the brand and the exact model, and then press Continue.

to be taken back, the and the exact and then press Answer correctly to the questionnaire about the status of your device.

Once the trade-in value is displayed, you will need to enter the IMEI number of your device. Simply enter the code *#06# on it to display it.

of your device. Simply enter the on it to display it. Once your IMEI is validated, check the box to accept the terms and conditions.

What do you think of Samsung's Galaxy S23 range this year? / © NextPit

Does the discount apply immediately or not?

The discount will be applied immediately upon payment of your order. Upon receipt of your new Galaxy S23, you will need to return your old device free of charge using the pre-paid voucher. A thorough diagnosis will definitively confirm the amount of the trade-in (or not, in case of non-compliance).

Note that after the inspection, if the old device received does not correspond to the information you have entered, a new trade-in amount will be proposed. The trade-in agreement will only become final once the parties have accepted this new trade-in amount.

Why not resell your smartphone yourself?

Clearly, getting your old smartphone back from Samsung is less profitable than selling it yourself on eBay. This option is only advisable if you don't want to waste time haggling with strangers and answering messages at 3 am like "$100 for your Galaxy S22 Ultra" or "Do you accept cash orders from the Post Office?"

Basically, what you lose with the Samsung trade-in program is the price of a certain "tranquility", of a "comfort" in the transaction.

But if you are used to reselling your goods by yourself and you are not in a hurry, the Samsung trade-in offer may not be worth it. The only other advantage we can give to this solution is the $150 trade-in bonus you can benefit from until February 17th.

That's it for this buying guide on trade-in via Samsung Trade In. Are you planning to buy a Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra? If so, will you take advantage of the trade-in to buy it cheaper?