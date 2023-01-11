Samsung teases Galaxy S23's crazy night photography and $100 preorder credit

Samsung is now all-set to launch the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra on February 1st. The company has now started teasing the trio's improved camera capabilities and promised astrophotography. Accordingly, the latter feature could be exclusive to the Ultra model which is expected to boast a 200MP camera.

Ahead of the official unveiling, Samsung is now putting up the reservation page for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Book. At least in the US, early orders will guarantee a $50 credit for the smartphone and another $50 for Samsung's upcoming laptop. Reserving is free with no strings attached.

At the same time, the site shows a short video clip of a triple camera setup including a periscopic sensor. This could mean that the device's snippet is coming from the Galaxy S23 Ultra given the standard models do not come with a periscope camera.

Samsung teases the Galaxy S23's night photography / © Samsung

Samsung wants to take over the moon

What's interesting is the highlighted low-light imaging capabilities of the device. Samsung even touts the astrophotography feature along with a zoomed in view of the moon. It is safe to say that the 200MP sensor will be utilized in enabling such functions due to the advantage of pixel binning.

As regards the Galaxy S23 (Plus), Samsung could give the pair with bigger batteries and a refreshed design. These could also benefit from a faster type of memory and bigger storage for the base models in some markets. On the other hand, all models will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus render in black / © Twitter/u/OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Ultra) pricing sticker shock

Beyond the hardware specs, a recent report indicates that the pricing of the Galaxy S23 series could be increased. Each model may start at $100 more expensive compared to the Galaxy S22 equivalent. We can only confirm this in the coming weeks.

The in-person Unpacked will take place in San Francisco. Samsung also plans to live stream the event on its website and YouTube channel starting at 10 AM (PST). With this note, do you think the new Samsung flagship lineup will bring notable changes to make up for the alleged price hike?