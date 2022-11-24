Samsung's Galaxy S23 (Ultra) may copy this crazy iPhone camera technology

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a new 200MP camera. It is not yet confirmed which sensor it will utilize, but previous reports tell that it is based on an unannounced technology. The latest trademark filing of Samsung may hint at the possible naming convention as well as a camera feature similar to Apple's iPhone 14 (Pro) .

Dutch publication GalaxyClub has spotted that Samsung applied for a "XIso-Cell" trademark on its home turf. While it does not reveal further details besides the moniker being related to Samsung's Isocell branding, it could suggest an impending camera upgrade intended to be used on the Galaxy S23.

Also read: Xiaomi vs Samsung comparison

The ISOCELL has been a staple name for many years now. It's been widely used in cameraphones. Likewise, the XIsocell may mean an exclusive advantage such as support for a new pixel binning technique. Altogether, it may end up as the name for Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP sensor.

Samsung may copy Apple's iPhone sensor-shift

We also don't rule out the previously rumored sensor-shift stabilization that may come with it. Apple has been using the technology since the iPhone 12 up to the iPhone 14. It's an option to OIS where the camera sensor is mechanically adjusted instead of relying on the movable optics.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup could be unveiled early next year. Beyond the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the design is said to be updated for the non-Ultra model. The trio will also come with bigger capacities. As regards the price, it is unknown how much these devices will cost or if Samsung will shake up the pricing.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is 25 percent off today on Amazon. To device database

What do you think the XIsocell trademark will be? Do you think it will greatly improve the camera of the Galaxy S23 (Ultra)? We'd love to hear your answers.