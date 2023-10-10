Prime Deal Knocks $350 Off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Amazon Prime Day has always been a great opportunity to own the best and latest flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a discounted price. If you've waited for this moment, then your patience has finally paid off as the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets up to $350 reduction or translating to 25 percent savings.

For Prime members, the pink Galaxy S23 Ultra in 512 GB storage configuration falls to $1029 shipped, which is the just shy of the all-time recorded price. On the other hand, all colors of the handset in 256 GB option are $250 off, putting them at $949.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Up to $350 price discount is offered for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on this 2-day Amazon Prime Day event.

Why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the flagship Android to beat

For good reason, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra our colleague Antoine Engels reviewed is undoubtedly the best premium flagship to buy right now. While it's little changed in terms of design to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it received significant changes and refinements elsewhere. These cover the new 200 MP sensor and extended zoom capabilities that you won't find in other camera phones in its class.

In addition, it is the only model of the trio that supports S Pen, which adds enhanced note-taking and drawing experience. The device runs on Android 13 OS with One UI 5.1 skinned.

Samsung's software alone brings exclusive features like Astrophotography used to capture star trails and Expert RAW mode. More importantly, there are four years of Android upgrades, which is the longest support in the market.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra features a new 200 MP main sensor. / © NextPit

Under the hood, Samsung enlisted a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which offers extra processor performance and longer battery life. It also has a faster and more power efficient UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. There is even improvement in the cooling system that keeps the handset manageable temperature during intensive tasks and gaming.

But if you prefer a handier flagship, the Galaxy S23+ with 512 GB storage is also on sale, although not as big as the discount you will find on the Ultra. Likewise, what are your thoughts on this deal? Would you prefer to see more Galaxy offers?