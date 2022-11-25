Galaxy S23 (Ultra) may debut with lifesaving satellite connectivity

With satellite connectivity debuting with iPhone 14 this year, it is expected that more manufacturers will copy the crucial feature. Samsung is now reported to have joined and may introduce the same lifesaving tool on the Galaxy S23 (Ultra), which is scheduled to arrive in February 2022.

Satellite connectivity is not a new technology at all. Garmin has been selling handheld satellite communicators for years while serving users in remote areas. However, it's only been popularized again by the iPhone 14 and enabled through a custom antenna. Likewise, SpaceX teamed up with T-Mobile to offer a similar solution but without the need for an additional component in smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23's satellite communication

Samsung is looking to follow Apple's approach. According to the South Korean outlet ETNews, the smartphone brand has been testing satellite connectivity for a couple of years, and it may arrive first on the upcoming Galaxy S23 (Ultra).

The source adds that Samsung is tapping satellite provider Iridium along with a plan to cover the transmission of text messages as well as low-resolution images. Conversely, Apple chose the Indian company Global Star, but its function is limited to sharing short messages and location coordinates inside the Emergency SOS service on iPhones.

Besides Apple, Huawei is another well-known manufacturer that has taken advantage of satellite communication. Exclusive to China, users are allowed to send or receive messages with the help of Beidou satellites. As regards Samsung, it's unclear if the feature will be globally available at launch.

Other noteworthy details surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S23 include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, an updated design, large battery capacities, and a 200MP camera for the Ultra model. There are no words yet on the trio's pricing.