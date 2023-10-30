Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy S23 Receives One UI 6.0 Based on Android 14

Read in other languages:

Deutsch
3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Carsten Drees
nextpit samsung oneui6 beta install
© nextpit

It became apparent a few days ago that Samsung could soon bring One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 to the Galaxy S23 (review). Now we can report that the final version is actually already distributed to beta testers. The devices in Germany are the first to get it; the US and South Korea should follow soon.

Samsung Galaxy S23: One UI 6.0 based on Android 14 is now available.

While it often took many months in the past, Samsung now provides us with the first firmware update after the launch of a new Android version within a few weeks. Since the beginning of October and the launch of the Pixel 8 smartphones, Android 14 has been official and, as usual, was initially available exclusively for Pixel phones.

SamMobile has reported that Samsung began rolling out the final One UI 6, based on Android 14, for the Galaxy S23 at the end of October. The stable version will initially be available in Germany, specifically for devices that previously had the One UI 6 beta.

Given that this beta was also released early in Germany, South Korea, and the US, it is expected that the updates will soon be available in the latter two countries.

A person holding an Galaxy S23 Ultra showing the Samsung One UI 6 beta prompt update on display
Samsung One UI 6 has been available in the beta version for a while, now the final version is available. / © nextpit

For those of you who already had the beta in use: The stable version with the number S916BXXU3BWJM turns out to be quite moderate with about 350 MB. Logically, those who switch from Android 13 directly to Android 14 will find this file significantly larger.

When we recently reported that Android 14 with One UI 6 was about to be launched, we were at seven beta versions, and according to Android Authority, there were even nine versions that were distributed until the finished version.

By the way, the software still has the security patch from October 2023 on board. Read about the new features in the article by my dear colleague Rubens, who was able to test One UI 6 for the first time. Alternatively, there is also an official Samsung page that lists the new features.

Those of you who still run Android 13 on their Galaxy S23 devices should also get the go-ahead quickly. As always, Samsung will first cover the current flagship generation, but other models will follow shortly.

Let's hear it: Has the One UI 6.0 already arrived at your Galaxy S23? And if so, what are your first impressions? Tell us in the comments.

Source: SamMobile

Next articleNext article

The current best Samsung phones to buy

  Editor's choice S23 with a bigger display 2023 flagship 2023 foldable flagship 2022 fodlable flagship 2023 compact foldable 2022 compact foldable Affordable flagship The popular mid-ranger
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy A54
Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23+ Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Product Image Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Product Image Samsung Galaxy A54 Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23+
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Not yet tested
Hands-on: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54
Price
  • $1,199.99
  • $999.99
  • $799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • $1,799.99
  • from $999.99
  • $999.99
  • $699.99
  • $449.99
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Carsten Drees

Carsten Drees
Senior Editor

I started blogging in 2008 and have written for Mobilegeeks, Stadt Bremerhaven, Basic Thinking and Dr. Windows. I've been at NextPit since 2021, where I also discovered my passion for podcasts. I have been particularly interested in Android phones for many years now, and would like to get involved with the highly exciting smart home market. LEt's see, did I miss anything else? Oh yes, I love Depeche Mode and suffer with Schalke 04.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing