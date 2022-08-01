Exynos no more: Galaxy S23 to exclusively rely on a Snapdragon chipset

Qualcomm announced an expanded partnership with Samsung. In a press release, the company confirmed the exclusive use of Snapdragon chipset for the Galaxy S23 in 2023. This corroborates with the previous rumors that the premium smartphone lineup will solely rely on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Qualcomm and Samsung signed a broader partnership.

The agreement consists of Snapdragon exclusively powering the premium Galaxy smartphones.

Galaxy S23 series could be launched globally with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Fans could bid farewell to Exynos chips, at least starting on the flagship Galaxy S23 series. Samsung-made SoCs have been facing issues such as overheating and inferior performance compared to Snapdragon counterparts in recent years. The company could have acknowledged the trouble caused by its foundry, thus, opting entirely for Snapdragon chips seems the only viable solution for now.

The Exynos 2200 variants of Galaxy S22 are currently sold in Europe and parts of Asia while most countries received the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 models. Qualcomm reaffirmed this by stating that Snapdragon made up 75 percent of Galaxy S22 sales during their Q3 earnings report. And although not directly told, it is expected that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the Galaxy S23 in all regions next year.

The agreement also details an extended patent license agreement for the current 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies as well as the upcoming 6G until 2030. It will not only see Galaxy smartphones utilizing Snapdragon processor but other form factors too including tablets and extended reality headsets. Moreover, the latest move does not mean that premium Galaxy smartphones will utilize Qualcomm processors throughout the period. Exynos chips are here to remain on other models.

Pundits are claiming that the South Korean giant is already assembling a team that will foresee the development of a new custom chip comparable to Apple's Bionic. Unfortunately, there is no definite year on when we should see the all-new processor. It could eventually take several Galaxy S iterations before we can finally experience it on an actual device.

What are your thoughts on Samsung Galaxy S23 having Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? Do you think it will help the company in the long run? Let us hear your thoughts below.