Get a free Galaxy S23 from AT&T with a trade-in

Did the Galaxy S23 catch your attention and do you have an older Galaxy S, Z, or Note model? Then check AT&T's deal in which you get the new Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship for free when trading in your old smartphone. Keep reading to find out more.

Today, the Galaxy S23 has hit stores and our review has already indicated its impressive performance. Our tests have revealed that the device boasts excellent battery life and high functionality, all while maintaining compact dimensions. Furthermore, the phone features a bright 6.1-inch OLED screen.

Curious about the new Samsung flagship? Check NextPit's review of the Galaxy S23

The starting manufacturer's suggested retail price for Samsung's flagship phone is $799.99. Presently, there are ongoing deals available for purchase on Amazon and the Samsung Store. However, AT&T has surpassed both with an appealing offer of a free phone when trading in a Galaxy Note, S, or Z model.

The deal requires only a $35 activation fee and an unlimited wireless contract with the American carrier, which starts at $75/mo. The offer is applicable to all four colors (black, lavender, cream, and green) and can be paired with the carrier's Next Up program for an early upgrade later on.

Since you can save $799.99 on this AT&T deal, here are some cool things you can do or buy with that extra cash:

That's it! What do you think about this AT&T deal? For more deals keep an eye on NextPit's deal list for the latest offers on phones and other smart devices.