Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE May Feature a Speedy Nona-Core Processor

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a budget flagship phone that is expected to be revealed in the second half of this year. It was earlier speculated that the device would be fitted with the last year's Exynos 2200 SoC. But it appears that Samsung may be entirely powering it with a newer chip that includes a nona-core processor as suggested by a new benchmark repository.

The unnamed handset aptly bearing an SM-S919O model number has been spotted in a new GeekBench filing (via GSMArena). It indicates that the chip tagged along is likely the Exynos 2300 given it's the only mobile processor from Samsung that uses a nona-core CPU configuration. And while there are differences in the clock speed compared to the actual Exynos 2300 setup, this is pretty normal during a testing period.

First Samsung Galaxy phone with a nona-core processor

As for the device with SM-S919O model number, the most plausible candidate that could sport such internal hardware is Samsung's unannounced Galaxy S23 FE. It was stipulated before it will enlist the dated Exynos 2200 rather than the newer overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found on the standard Galaxy S23 models, allowing the South Koreans to offer it a competitive price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE's alleged benchmark with Exynos 2300. / © GeekBench

Apparently, it could be a different case in 2023 if the latest chipset choice materializes. It would make the Galaxy S23 FE the first “Fan Edition” to be offered with a relatively capable processor comparable to the more expensive variants. However, it is yet to be seen how the Exynos 2300 would fare over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 such as if it could also get boosted speed and better efficiency.

Beyond the chip, the Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to arrive with a 50 MP main camera along with an updated design mirroring the flat and minimalist look of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In addition, the handset could keep the 6.4-inch display and 4500 mAh battery of the Galaxy S21 FE (review). It's unclear how much the upcoming FE model will cost.

Do you think the Exynos 2300 will be a fitting chipset for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE? Less us your answers in the comments.