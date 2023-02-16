Galaxy S23 FE: Samsung's Galaxy A74 replacement may launch in 2023

If to follow Samsung's timing, the Galaxy S22 FE should have been already launched last month. But up to now, the device is still missing, which means that it has likely been ditched from the lineup. While Samsung might have a reason for skipping the popular model , there is now a good chance that it could bring back the 'Fan Edition' device in 2023 in the form of Galaxy S23 FE.

Right from Samsung's home turf, an outlet is reporting that Samsung has not entirely forgotten its fabled Fan Edition series. It added that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be released in August or September. This makes a good case given Samsung is planning to announce the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the same time frame. Ultimately, all could appear in the same Unpacked event.

The same source also speculates how the Galaxy S23 FE would replace the Galaxy A73 successor. This corroborates the earlier rumor that Samsung is canceling the Galaxy A74, leaving the upcoming Galaxy A54 as the top-end mid-range model. Noticeably, this results in a big gap between Samsung's mid-range and flagship offerings, and the Galaxy S23 FE may fill this void.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price and specs

Making the Galaxy S23 FE cheaper would equate to slightly downgraded hardware such as a different camera setup compared to the vanilla Galaxy S23. However, not all areas could be trimmed down. Samsung may give the Galaxy S23 FE the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

As regards the cost, the Galaxy S23 FE may follow Galaxy S21 FE's footprint, which retailed for $699 at launch. But given how the prices of the Galaxy S23 models went up in many regions, with the glaring exception of the USA, there's a chance Samsung may adjust the cost of this unannounced device too.

While the idea of a Galaxy S23 FE does make sense, we cannot really vouch for the authenticity of these details coming from Korea. But nonetheless, it would be interesting to see Samsung reviving the model this year. We want to know if you'd be willing to upgrade or buy a Galaxy S23 FE?