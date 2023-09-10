Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Price is a Good News For Fans

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy S23 FE this month . But before the budget Android smartphone even goes official, its alleged pricing in India has seemingly leaked, indicating how much would it costs in other regions.

A prominent leaker on X (formerly Twitter) has posted the supposed prices for the Indian variants of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Accordingly, the base model with 128 GB on-board storage is going to retail for ₹54,999 (~$660 / €620) while the version with 256 GB memory at ₹59,999 (~$720 / €675). And it is assumed these options come with 8 GB of RAM.

In reference, the Galaxy S21 FE (review) debuted at ₹49,999, so the supposed listed price of the Galaxy S23 FE has slightly increased, at least in India. But it should be noted that the currency conversion was different back then with the Indian rupees having stronger rates over the US dollars. Hence, the price of the Galaxy S21 FE was actually pricier when converted to dollars and compared to the Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 FE seen rendered in white. It will feature an Exynos 2200 chip in most markets. / © SmartPrix

Likewise, it is safe to say Samsung could still retain the global price of the Galaxy S23 FE at $699, particularly in the USA. This would also be logical for the Koreans to put a $100 difference between the standard Galaxy S23 nextpit reviewed earlier this year, which is priced at $799 on its base model.

When it comes to the specs, the Galaxy S23 FE is said to be powered by an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as opposed to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Galaxy S23. It is rumored Samsung may introduce an Exynos 2200-powered in other markets outside the States. Additionally, the device will have a larger AMOLED screen at 6.4-inch alongside a 4500 mAh battery, 25 watts charging, and a new 50 MP main camera.

Would you think the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a better purchase than the Galaxy S23 if the rumored price pans out? Feel free to share your answers in the comment section.