Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: Is it worth the upgrade?

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S22 series and thus the latest generation of its flagship smartphones. We take a look at the technical specifications and compare them with their respective predecessors from the S21 series. Is it worth making the switch to its successors? We clarify that in this article.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: Performance and connectivity In Europe, the Exynos 2100 act is followed up by the Exynos 2200 SoC, and there is also an expected update in other regions where the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is tipped to be featured instead of the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is becoming apparent that the performance of the Samsung SoC could be inferior to that of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, we will also discuss whether there really is such a striking difference and how much better the new smartphones perform compared with the S21 series in tests. There was almost nothing new in terms of storage: 8 GB of working memory and the choice between 128 GB and 256 GB in the S22(+) remained the same as last year. There was even a downgrade in the Ultra: Instead of 12 or 16 GB, the options are 8 and 12 GB of working memory in 2022. In return, the option to select the S22 Ultra with 1 TB of storage has been added this year. Let's briefly talk about connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 were only available for the Ultra last year. This year, all three devices benefit from it. Otherwise, everything remains the same as last year. You will again be able to enjoy 5G connectivity and NFC, of course. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: Cameras In the Galaxy S21, 12 MP had to be enough, but now there is a main camera at 50 MP in addition to the ultra wide-angle and telephoto lenses. However, it is more exciting that we now find an optical triple zoom as part of the formation. Significant improvements are hardly visible, at least on paper. Like the telephoto lens, the main camera offers optical image stabilization and should be able to capture more light. Like the predecessors, the S22 and S22+ offer a triple camera configuration / © NextPit On the Ultra, there is once again a quad-camera setup like last year, with an additional telephoto lens boosting the offering compared to the S22 and S22+. It is noticeable that the main camera now offers 108 MP resolution. Samsung relies on 10 MP for the selfie shooters in the smaller devices and 40 MP in the Ultra. Thus, there is nothing much that is new here, either. However, the South Koreans did let it slip at the presentation that the cameras benefit from AI-supported image stabilization. Samsung has also coined a new buzzword known as Nightography. The new features are supposed to help you turn "night into day", but I'd rather refer to the upcoming tests just to be sure. Better safe than sorry and shoot myself in the foot! Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: Software We can tick off this category in a short while. This is because the three new smartphones ship with Android 12 as well as OneUI 4. The predecessors were shipped with Android 11, but a look at our article about Android 12 updates for Samsung devices shows the following: The S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra have already received the update to Android 12. Thus, the new models hardly offer any significant advantages in terms of software. Do you have another Android smartphone? How many Android updates does Samsung, Xiaomi or OnePlus offer? However, you can of course expect updates for a longer period. Samsung has just presented its new update policy for some models. It provides for four major Android updates and even up to five years of support when it comes to security updates. The S21 models also benefit from this, but they already have one year and one major update under their belt. Will the S Pen be the biggest selling point of the S22 Ultra? / © NextPit Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: Battery and Quick Charging We come to another category where improvements in the Galaxy S22 is incremental. You can still only charge the base model at 25 watts. Like the Plus model, the capacity has even shrunk by 300 mAh. To have 3,700 mAh in the S22 and 4,500 mAh in the Galaxy S22+ might be something you want to be cautious with in this day and age. The capacity of the S22 Ultra remains at 5,000 mAh though. We will find out whether the slightly smaller displays and more efficient processors can compensate for the reduction in battery capacity in our reviews. Meanwhile, the S22+ and S22 Ultra can be charged at speeds of up to 45 watts. Once again, you will have to purchase the charger separately for all models. Wireless charging remains at 15 watts and reverse wireless charging is still possible. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: Price and availability In the meantime, all three new smartphones are available for pre-order and are also already part of smartphone plans. In this table, you can view when will they be shipped and how much the different configurations cost: Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Galaxy S22 Ultra Price 8/128 GB: $799

8/256 GB: $849 8/128 GB: $999

8/256 GB: $1,049 8/128 GB: $1,199

12/256 GB: $1,299

12/512 GB: $1,399

12/1 TB: $1,599 Availability S22 Ultra available from February 25, 2022, S22 and S22+ from March 11. The price structure has remained constant compared to the previous year. "Thanks" to the chip crisis, Android smartphone prices do not depreciate that quickly, which also applies to last year's S21 range. Nevertheless, prices are gradually going to drop in due time, so should keep an eye on our Galaxy S21 price check for daily updated prices. Conclusion Here's the usual disclaimer: This is just a preliminary conclusion that are based solely on the available technical specifications. It will only get really exciting when we have reviewed all three models and tell you something more about the processor performance, camera features and battery life. Based on this, a switch from the S21 to the S22 and from the S21+ to the S22+ is not necessarily recommended. Sure, the base model now offers an optical 3x zoom as well as a glass back, while the S22+ charges much faster than its predecessor, but are they really deal-breakers?