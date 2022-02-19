Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: The best cases for your new phone

Looking for a case for your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ? NextPit shows you a selection of the best cases for the S22 Ultra, from the original cases to robust outdoor cases and stylish cases with leather. You can also find out what is important for a good case for your S22 Ultra in our buyer's guide.

Samsung presented its Galaxy S22 lineup in February. Besides the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, the Galaxy S22 Ultra naturally stands out. With an MSRP starting at $1,199, the flagship is naturally also an expensive treat. Reason enough to think about how you can sufficiently protect Samsung's currently best smartphone before buying it.

Therefore, we in the NextPit editorial team put our heads together and decided on different cases that are characterized by different strengths. Here is an overview of our selection:

Best all-rounder Cheap all-rounder Best clear case Best slim case Best leather case Best rugged case Product Spigen Rugged Armor Ringke Onyx Case CaseBorne R Series Anccer Case Shieldon Shockproof Case Spigen Tough Armor Case Image Features Carbon fiber design

Flexible TPU shell with spider web pattern inside

Tactile buttons



Flexible TPU

Matte granular texture

Double lanyard holes



Combination of rubber and polycarbonate with aluminum frame

certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection

raised edges to protect the camera



very thin

raised edges to protect the camera

high quality cowhide leather

wallet design with four card slots + side pocket

RFID protection



combination of TPU and polycarbonate

Stand

certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection

Raised edges





Price $15.99* $12.99* $29.98* $11.99* $30.99* $19.99* To the offer*

Buying advice: What should you look for when buying a case for the S22 Ultra?

First of all, it is your personal parameters that play a role when choosing a case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra: Appearance, price and intended use of the case. All the cases recommended here come from third-party manufacturers and target different preferences. The original Samsung cases can be found here*.

Which material is the right one?

You should consider in advance whether it is important to you that the case is particularly thin and still shows the original shapes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Or can it be chunkier if the case is particularly robust and even meets military standards for resistance?

Depending on the material you choose, you can get flexible TPU cases or very robust, non-flexible cases. These cases often combine materials, such as polycarbonate with a metal frame.

What are your needs?

Does it annoy you if you have to remove the case every now and then, for example for wireless charging? Then pay attention to the corresponding notes. If you want to be on the safe side with the camera, look out for raised edges on the sensors. The same applies to the screen protector. Cases with RFID protection are available for additional protection. For example, if you use a wallet case with space for your credit cards, you can use RFID protection to prevent the card data from being read.

How many cases do you need?

There are several reasons why you should buy more than one wallet case. One reason is certainly the choice of design, if you love variety, or maybe even want the case to match the color of your clothes. In addition, the intended use can play a role. If you are only going shopping for a short time, a plain case is enough. If you're going mountain biking or trekking, you'll need a more robust version.

Best all-rounder: Spigen Rugged Armor

You usually can't go wrong with Spigen / © Spigen

A case qualifies for the all-rounder category if it is both robust and well-made, but the case is also suitable for everyday use and not too bulky. That is guaranteed with this Spigen protective case. It comes in a carbon fiber design and is flexible thanks to TPU. Air cushions are supposed to absorb shocks, there is a spider web pattern inside, and the edges are raised to protect the displays. Also on board are tactile buttons, where Spigen promises solid feedback.

Buy the Spigen Rugged Armor case for $15.99 on Amazon

Best cheap all-rounder: Ringke Onyx Case

This inexpensive all-rounder case also protects the cam with raised edges / © Ringke

If you are looking for a cheaper option, we can recommend this case from Ringke for just under $13. Flexible TPU is also used as the material here. The matte granulate texture makes the smartphone non-slip and protects it from annoying fingerprints at the same time. Wireless charging is supported, and there are convenient holes on both sides of the smartphone so that you can attach lanyards.

Buy the Ringke Onyx case for $12.99 on Amazon

Best clear case: CaseBorne R Series

CaseBorne still lets you look at the smartphone design in its case / © CaseBorne

For the full view, we have chosen a protective case from CaseBorne in this list. Here, too, there are tactile buttons as well as support for wireless charging. When it comes to the material, CaseBorne has once again gone all out. Besides a combination of polycarbonate and soft rubber, the company has chosen anodized aluminum for the frame. The case complies with the military standard MIL-STD 810G 516.6 and can even withstand drops from a height of three meters.

Buy the CaseBorne R case for $29.98 on Amazon

Best Thin Case: Anccer

This case protects the phone, but is still pleasantly thin / © Anccer

If you are looking for a thin and light case, this model from Anccer could be for you. If the blue is too gaudy for you, you can also choose the colors rose gold, green or black. Although the case is thin enough that you can still see the Galaxy S22 Ultra's contours well, there is also an increase in the edges around the camera section here, to avoid scratching the lens permanently.

Buy the Anccer Case for $11.99 on Amazon

Best leather case: Shieldon

The wallet Case from Shieldon also has room for your cards / © Shieldon

This wallet case impresses with high-quality cowhide leather. It also offers space for your cards. There are four pockets for credit or debit cards, plus another pocket on the side, where you can store cash, a driver's license or similar. The wallet is closed by a magnetic closure.

So that you are safe from crooks who could possibly read the RFID chips of the cards, there is a protection against corresponding scanners. It is also nice to have an integrated stand so that you can also stand the smartphone up, for example, when watching videos. This case looks really classy and its features make it the first recommendation in this list if you use the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a business phone.

Buy the Shieldon wallet case for $30.99 on Amazon

Best rugged case: Spigen Tough Armor

Once again, Spigen with a particularly indestructible model / © Spigen

Finally, there is once again a recommendation from Spigen. Compared to the case recommended above, the company goes one better with an even more robust model. Despite the stability, the case is still slim enough to be considered suitable for everyday use.

Spigen combines polycarbonate and TPU, relies on foam technology for shock protection, and also complies with the MIL-STD 810G 516.6 military standard. There is also a Quickstand here, which you can use to set up the smartphone.

Buy the Spigen Tough Armor case for $19.99 on Amazon

Of course, there is a whole sea of protective cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This includes many official cases from Samsung*. However, we hope to have covered the most diverse tastes with our recommendations. Do you have other preferences and other recommendations that you think belong in the list? Feel free to write them down in the comments.