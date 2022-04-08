Galaxy S22 series speaker bug: Beware of pressure and temperature changes

More and more complaints about speaker problems in Samsung's Galaxy S22 series are surfacing on the web. The phone's speakers are said to have suddenly started creaking and shrieking. While time cured the problem for some users, there is apparently a fairly simple solution.

If you use a device from Samsung's Galaxy S22 series , you might have to be prepared for creaking speakers on your next flight. This is because reports are surfacing on the web that Samsung's latest flagship does not handle pressure well. Besides the disappointment that it will thus never be able to take up a manager position (little joke), the issue makes for some truly deafening noise:

Apart from flights, temperature differences are also said to cause problems. As Caschy's blog reports, a longer use in cold weather with a subsequent change to a heated room is also problematic. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the phenomenon yet, there is apparently already a simple solution.

The bug is probably very easy to fix

According to a reader from Caschy's blog, removing the SIM card tray is enough to fix the speaker problems. This opens the phone, which is actually sealed with water protection, and thus ensures pressure compensation. Afterwards, the speakers should sound as usual again.

If this doesn't solve the problems, your new smartphone will have to become a warranty case. Since the phone has not been on the market for long, this should work in most cases. In this case, it is best to contact Samsung's customer service directly and describe the problem. Alternatively, you can also visit the technology store where you purchased the phone.

Have you already noticed a temporary deterioration of the S22 speakers? If so, how long did the problems last? Let us know in the comments!