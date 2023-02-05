Samsung Galaxy S22(+) vs S23(+) compared: What's new in 2023?

With the Galaxy S23 , a smartphone from Samsung's S range this year costs at least $799, which meant it remains the same as its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 . Of course, for those living outside of the US (in Europe especially), the price of the vanilla Galaxy S23 has increased by 100 Euros. The Plus model S23+ also retained its MSRP of $999. The question remains - is it worth picking up last year's model instead of the newly introduced handsets? NextPit compared the Galaxy S23(+) vs. S22(+) and reveal the most important differences.

Technical specifications compared: Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S22

2022 models 2023 models Device Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23+ Image Design Aluminum case | Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back | IP68 | Flat display Aluminum body | Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back | IP68 | Flat display Display AMOLED 6.1 inch

Full HD+ (2,340 × 1,080 pixels)

120 Hz refresh rate



AMOLED 6.6 inch

Full-HD+ (2,340 × 1,080 pixels)

Refresh rate 120 Hz



AMOLED 6.1 inch

Full-HD+ (2,340 × 1,080 pixels)

Refresh rate 120 Hz



AMOLED 6.6 inch

Full-HD+ (2,340 × 1,080 pixels)

refresh rate 120 Hz



Memory 8 GB RAM LPDDR5X

128 GB / 256 GB (both UFS 3.1)

8 GB RAM LPDDR5X

128 GB / 256 GB (both UFS 3.1)

8 GB RAM LPDDR5X

128 GB (UFS3.1) / 256 GB (UFS 4.0)

8 GB RAM LPDDR5X

256 GB / 512 GB (both UFS 4.0)

CPU / GPU Exynos 2200 (4 nm)

GPU: Xclipse 920

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)

GPU: Adreno 740

Camera Main camera: 50 MP | f/1.8 | OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP | f/2.2

Telephoto 3x: 10 MP | f/2.4

Selfie camera: 10 MP | f/2.2





Main camera: 50 MP | f/1.8 | OIS

Ultra-wide angle: 12 MP | f/2.2

Telephoto 3x: 10 MP | f/2.4

Selfie camera: 12 MP | f/2.2





Video 8K @ 24 FPS 8K @ 30 FPS OS One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 (via update)

3 more years of OS updates

still 4 years of security patches



One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

4 years OS updates

5 years of security patches



Battery 3,700 mAh

Quick Charging 25 W

Wireless Charging 15 W

Reverse Wireless Charging 5 W

Charger not included







4,500 mAh

Quick Charging 45 W

Wireless Charging 15 W

Reverse Wireless Charging 5 W

Charger not included







3,900 mAh

Quick Charging 25 W

Wireless Charging 15 W

Reverse Wireless Charging 5 W

Charger not included







4,700 mAh

Quick Charging 45 W

Wireless Charging 15 W

Reverse Wireless Charging 5 W

Charger not included







Dimensions & Weight 146.0 × 70.6 × 7.6 mm

167 g

157,4 × 75,8 × 7,6

195 g

146.3 × 70.9 × 7.6 mm

168 g

157.8 × 76.2 × 7.6 mm

195 g

Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB Rating Samsung Galaxy S22 review Samsung Galaxy S22+ review Samsung Galaxy S23 hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23+ hands-on

In the meantime, the S23 series arrived at the NextPit editorial office and we are already diligently going through them in the test lab. In the coming days, we will therefore successively update the Galaxy S23 and S23+ hands-on articles linked in the table above in greater detail upon completing our reviews. Obviously, we will also list down the respective review ratings as well as update this article.

Table of content:

Do you still remember? The Galaxy S22 and S22+ had an island for the triple camera / © NextPit

Design and display

With the Galaxy S23 and S23+, Samsung has taken a step towards Ultra territory in terms of design. The camera island in the upper left corner of the S22 and S22+ has disappeared completely. Instead, the camera lenses are now integrated individually into the back of the 2023 smartphone. Samsung already introduced this design language in the 2022 Galaxy S22 Ultra.

What remained the same, however, is the mixture of a matte back and also matching in color, a glossy aluminum frame around the case. This looks chic, but the glossy frame is very susceptible to fingerprints. Another new feature in 2023 is that all S23 models are available in the same four colors: black, green, lavender, and cream. Other colors that are available exclusively in the Samsung store would include graphite, sky blue, lime green, and red.

At the back, the S23 and S23+ have now adopted the design language of the Ultra models. / © NextPit

There has been virtually no change in the AMOLED panels. The basic model has a size that measures 6.1-inches across diagonally, while the Plus version measures 6.6-inches. The screen resolution stands at Full HD+ with 2,340 × 1,080 pixels across all devices, and the maximum refresh rate is 120 Hz. Dynamic throttling down to 1 Hz via LTPO 2.0 is still reserved for the Ultra series in 2023. In what is at least a small step forward: The S23 and S23+ displays are now protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the S22 and S22+ "only" had Victus+.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes in the same compact format as the S22. If you want to know the exact measurements: The new model is 0.3 mm longer and 1 g heavier. Otherwise,the dimensions and weight are identical. / © NextPit

Performance and connectivity

In 2023, hell had apparently frozen over and pigs have learnt to fly. Samsung now relies on a Qualcomm SoC instead of the much-criticized in-house Exynos chips in Europe. Samsung replaced the Exynos 2200 from the S22 series with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 "for Galaxy" in the Galaxy S23 and S23+. Thanks to an overclocked performance core, this is supposed to deliver even more performance than the normal 8 Gen 2.

All models in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the "For Galaxy" version. / © NextPit

Samsung placed the performance gain compared to its predecessor, the S22, at 34% in terms of CPU performance and 41% in terms of GPU performance for the Galaxy S23 and S23+. Like the S22(+), the S23 and S23+ come with 8 GB of LPDDR5X working memory across all storage variants. We will definitely benchmark the S23 diligently in the coming week and put Samsung's specifications to the sword. Too bad: UWB is only available for the Plus model in 2023.

While the storage options of the S23 remained the same with 128 and 256 GB, the S23+ gets an update to 256 and 512 GB storage - which would also explain the larger price jump compared to the base model. One more important note to take of: While all S23 models with 256 and 512 GB rely on the fast UFS 4.0 storage, the 128 GB model of the S23 still uses the older UFS 3.1 storage standard. Therefore, Samsung's pre-order promotion linked below is twice as worthwhile, in the truest sense of the word.

Cameras and picture quality

The cameras in the comparison between the S22 vs. S23 can be depicted in one sentence: at least as far as the technical specifications are concerned, the selfie cameras now offer 12 MP resolution. We do not yet have technical data about the image sensors used. However, Samsung assured us at the event for the Galaxy S23 series that the larger image sensor provides a larger leap in image quality than the two additional megapixels would suggest.

Even though the camera module of the Galaxy S23 Plus looks completely different, Samsung has practically not changed anything about the cameras themselves / © NextPit

Otherwise, nothing has changed in the back cameras. The main camera still has a resolution of 50 MP, plus a 12 MP ultra-wide angle camera and a triple telephoto camera at 10 MP. The big leap in resolution to 200 MP is unfortunately reserved for the Galaxy S23 Ultra (hands-on). At least you can now film 8K videos at 30 fps instead of only 24 fps in the S23 and S23+.

Of course, Samsung promised various improvements in the camera algorithms and has added many new camera modes to take advantage of. For example, there's a new night portrait selfie mode or an astrophotography mode, which is supposed to take great-looking pictures of the night sky with ultra-long recording times.

Software and updates

Samsung is an absolute beast when it comes to Android updates. Both the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy S23 series will receive four major Android updates and five years of security patches at the very least. In other words, the S23 would still receive the Android 17 update in 2027 and the final software update in 2028.

The Galaxy S22 series (the S22 Ultra in the picture) received the update to OneUI 5 and Android 13, respectively, extremely quickly. / © NextPit

If you are considering picking up the now much cheaper S22 or S22+, then this means that major Android updates for those handsets will "already" end in 2026, and security patches will "only" be available until 2027. Compared to the update policy of other Android manufacturers, however, the S22 is still be top-notch in 2023.

Battery and quick-charging

Battery life was one of the biggest points of criticism in our review of the Galaxy S22 - especially since the basic version not only offers a rather mediocre battery life, but also charges at "only" 25 watts. The battery runtime of the S22+ was much better in the review, but that is no big surprise considering the 4,500 versus 3,700 mAh. Samsung added 200 mAh to the battery of the Galaxy S23 series. Thus, the S23 has 3,900 mAh with the S23+ at 4,700 mAh. Still!

The USB-C ports of the Samsung Galaxy S23 (left) and S23+ (right) still accept a maximum of 25 and 45 watts, respectively. / © NextPit

Unfortunately, Samsung does not really get out of the woods when it comes to Quick-Charging. Just like its predecessor, the S23 is charged at a maximum of 25 watts via cable. The S23+ is still charged at 45 watts, just like last year's model. Wireless charging happens at 15 watts, with reverse wireless charging with 5 watts. The big question in the review, especially in the S23, will be: Can I reliably get through the day even with intensive use? This is because if you always charge your smartphone at night, the charging speed hardly plays a pivotal role.

Prices and availability

As what was already written in the introduction, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the S23+ have retained last year's pricing structure with the Galaxy S23 costing $799 while the 128 GB Galaxy S22 is now available at a cheaper price point in selected online stores.

There is also no difference with the Galaxy S23+ due to the omission of the 128 GB model. The 256 GB model of the S23+ costs $999 a pop, although those who are all right without having the latest and the greatest can settle for the Galaxy S22+ at a slightly more affordable price point in the open market.

The following table shows the prices of the Galaxy S23 series at a glance, and we have included the Ultra model for the sake of completeness:

Prices (MSRP) 128 GB 256 GB 512 GB 1,024 GB Samsung Galaxy S23 $799 $899 - - Samsung Galaxy S23+ - $999 $1,099 - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - $1,199 $1,299 $1,499

If you are flirting with the Galaxy S23 or S23+, you should decide by February 17 or wait longer for a price drop. This is because those who order before that date will receive an upgrade to the next higher storage version for free. This is especially worthwhile for the Samsung Galaxy S23, which comes with slower UFS 3.1 storage in the 128 GB version.

If you have decided to trade in your old smartphone for an S23 model, Samsung will reimburse you with some cash bonus on top of the smartphone's trade-in value.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the S23+ have made a decent leap forward by retaining the price in the US. The most important innovation here is the more powerful Qualcomm SoC, which hopefully provides an improved runtime in combination with the slightly higher capacity battery compared to its predecessors. You will have to look for differences in the cameras, quick charging, connectivity, display, and memory with a magnifying glass.

What do you think of these new handsets? As soon as we have reviewed the smartphones in detail, we will update this article and add more details. Stay tuned!