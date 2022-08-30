All the new features coming to the Galaxy S22 camera with the next update

Galaxy S22 users are getting the biggest camera update in the coming weeks. Samsung has announced that the next software update for the trio flagship Galaxy smartphones will significantly improve the devices' camera quality. A few functions have been added too, particularly when shooting hyper lapse and scanning QR codes.

Surprising camera upgrades for the Galaxy S22

The update, which is already available in South Korea, enables notable enhancements especially in image quality. Samsung says it optimized the memory and AI engine when shooting in both photo and video modes. In addition, HDR and color options in photo model now gets better picture output.

Samsung also applied several improvements to the ultra-wide and telephoto sensors, as well as to the Pro and Portrait modes that were previously available only to the main camera via the June software release. More importantly, night mode will also get the same upgrade while the ultra-low light is scheduled to receive the needed treatment later.

Better QR code scanning

In terms of fixes, the Galaxy camera will now recognize QR codes faster and accurately. Samsung has fixed the previous issue with camera app where it fails to detect the code after you disregarded the first prompt. Furthermore, the guide screen is enlarged and easier to use when scanning tiny QR codes.

Another section that received an expanded function is the Hyper Lapse mode which directly adds support for 3x zoom through the telephoto sensor. Lastly, the Korean company has mentioned that astronomical hyper lapse is in development and will be added via the succeeding updates.

The update is currently rolling out to the Korean Galaxy S22 models with firmware versions of S901NKSU2AVHB, S906NKSU2AVHB, and S906NKSU2AVHB. Samsung didn't specify when the update will be released for global models of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.