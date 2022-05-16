Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: Sexier 3 months down the road

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is not a breathtaking smartphone, but it can be considered a consistent performer. We don't have a big technological or design jump over the previous generation with this device, just minor fixes and improvements. However, this is not a smartphone without any flaws. Keep reading our Samsung Galaxy S22+ review and find out whether this is the smartphone for you.

Good Solid design and excellent materials

IP 68 certification

Mature software and great update policy

Versatile camera configuration Bad Limited battery life of only one day

Slow charging capability

Samsung Galaxy S22+ in a nutshell Both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra have already been reviewed by us. Now, it's the turn of the intermediate model in the series. The Galaxy S22+ is the perfect example of a complete smartphone! A fully consolidated design, excellent material quality, state-of-the-art hardware and an update policy that guarantees a long term use of the device. Samsung Galaxy S22 review

The flagship hit the market with a starting price of $999, but almost three months after its launch, the Galaxy S22+ can already be found with a 25% discount. Perhaps this flagship will not fall by the wayside among the vanilla and Ultra variants. Read our Samsung Galaxy S22 series buying guide Let it be clear that this significant drop in the value of the device has no direct bearing to its quality, but is due to existing market dynamics instead. There are many Android smartphone options available and each company uses a particular strategy to sell more. Samsung's strategy seems to be this: to reduce the value by a large margin not too long after the launch of its smartphones.

Design and Screen: Good Just Got Better With a "Contour Cut" design that is similar to the previous generation, the Galaxy S22+ uses more high-quality materials in its construction, giving the series an even more premium look. Both the display and the back cover now use Gorilla Glass Victus+ combined with its aluminum chassis. In this review, we received the Phantom Black model, but the S22+ can also be found in Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold shades. The Galaxy S22+'s grip feels very nice and secure, posing no difficulty at all for one-handed use even with a 6.6-inch diagonal screen. The buttons perfectly distanced from the fingers, and we have IP 68 certification for water and dust resistance. Signs of a true flagship! What I liked: Lightweight and sleek.

Quality materials.

IP 68 certification.

Beautiful AMOLED display with variable refresh rate. What I didn't like: - The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is even more premium than its predecessor! / © NextPit Regarding the display, Samsung has opted for a beautiful, flat AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a variable refresh rate of 120 Hz and touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. As for brightness, the Galaxy S22+ can reach up to 1,750 nits (peak). Like the vanilla variant, the Plus model offers variable refresh rate of 48 up to 120Hz, however, it falls behind the S22 Ultra which can go as low as 1Hz. In summary, although there is no great leap forward in terms of design, this new generation flagship brings important optimizations to the series. So what was good is now even better. At the end of the day, that's what matters . The buttons on the right side are located at the perfect distance. / © NextPit

Performance: Exynos 2022 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, that's the question! The Galaxy S22+ variant that we reviewed is powered by the Exynos 2200 SoC, but over in the US, the South Korean manufacturer only sells models that come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. In addition, the Galaxy S22+ comes in two memory configurations: 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. What I liked: Good software update policy. What I didn't like: Exynos 2022 performance could be better. As we shared in our Galaxy S22 series comparison, both processors in the series use the 4nm process and are based on an octa-core layout with one Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710, and 4 Cortex-A510 cores. However, our benchmark tests show a considerable difference between smartphones powered by the Exynos 2022 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which suggests that Samsung may have gotten this chipset build wrong . Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Oppo Find X5 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Google Pixel 6 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro SoC Exynos 2022 Exynos 2022 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Google Tensor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 3DMark Wild Life 7499 5686 9300 9729 6446 9975 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test Best loop : 7547

: 7547 Worst loop: 4922 Best loop: 5741

loop: 5741 Worst loop: 3351 Best loop : 9192

: 9192 Worst loop:6069 Best loop : 8111

: 8111 Worst loop: 9732 Best loop : -

: - Worst loop: 6367 Best loop : 10028

: 10028 Worst loop: 4625 Geekbench 5 Single: 1143

1143 Multi: 3600 Single: 1155

1155 Multi: 3356 Single: 846

846 Multi: 3324 Single: 1729

1729 Multi: 4714 Single: 1043

1043 Multi: 2876 Single : 1155

: 1155 Multi: 3356 As my colleague Zois Bekios Zannikos explained very well at the time of the Galaxy S22 review, the graphics are where the S22+ underperforms. This is related to the thermal throttling of the Xclipse 920 GPU, which leaves no room for improved graphics performance. However, the device's gaming performance is not bad. Games like PUBG: New State can be played for hours without noticeable drops in the frame rate. Also read: Learn more about SoC's So, if on the one hand, many people would not even notice the difference in performance between one processor and the other, on a day-to-day basis what is noticeable however is that the Exynos 2022-packed variant can heat up a bit more than average. However, this does not even affect the performance of the device as we have seen happen with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. However, it is noticeable indeed. On the software side, as you might expect, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ runs on the latest version of One UI 4.1, which is Samsung's Android 12 skin. The user interface is simple to use, intuitive, and rather complete. In fact, newcomers to the Galaxy ecosystem may even find the operating system too complete, with numerous proprietary options and sometimes duplicating native Android functions. Samsung's software is mature and up to date with Material You, Android's new design guideline 12 / © NextPit Regarding the update policy for this model, we have nothing but good news, as Samsung guarantees four years of Android updates, which guarantees the device will receive Google's major operating system updates up to Android version 16! When it comes to security patches, the S22+ will be supported for up to five years. The Galaxy S22+'s UI customization ranges from changing the wallpaper to the system colors. / © NextPit

Versatile and excellent camera Like the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ features a triple camera module with a 50MP main lens with f/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel autofocus and optical stabilization (OIS). There is also a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120° field of view and a 10MP telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom, which also offers optical stabilization for the first time in the flagship series. What I liked: Versatile camera.

Precise focus and vivid colors.

Lighting of images at night is fantastic. What I didn't like: Anything above 3x zoom does not look good. The Galaxy S22+ features a triple camera module with a 50MP main lens. / © NextPit With a larger main sensor than we had in the previous generation, the 50MP camera is able to capture more light. Therefore, the S22+ can generate even brighter and more vibrant images than its predecessor. Soon, the wide-angle camera makes excellent photos, especially in favorable light conditions. The colorimetry here is consistent. We have beautiful contrasts, and of course, the colors are as vibrant as you would expect from a top-of-the-line Samsung device. The same goes for the ultra-wide camera, but with the expected limitations due to the lower quality of the sensor. The telephoto camera, on the other hand, does a good job up to 3x optical zoom, where the quality drops quite a bit beyond that. However, this triple set is quite versatile and allows you to get creative. Once again, the fact that the Galaxy S22+'s main sensor has been optimized makes night images even sharper in this generation. In dark environments or at night, we have more details and a brightness that almost reaches the limit of artificial, but without being bad. The front camera delivers images with vibrant colors and a portrait mode worthy of sharing with others. When it comes to video recording, the front camera allows you to shoot up to 4K at 60fps. Telephoto camera © NextPit Telephoto camera © NextPit Ultrawide camera © NextPit Main camera © NextPit Telephoto camera © NextPit Ultrawide camera © NextPit Main camera © NextPit Telephoto camera © NextPit Ultrawide camera © NextPit Main camera © NextPit Telephoto camera © NextPit Ultrawide camera © NextPit Main camera © NextPit Telephoto camera © NextPit 3x Zoom © NextPit 20x Zoom © NextPit Main camera © NextPit Main camera: portrait mode © NextPit Main camera: portrait mode © NextPit Main camera: portrait mode © NextPit Selfie camera test © NextPit Selfie camera test: portrait mode © NextPit Selfie camera test: portrait mode © NextPit Selfie camera test: portrait mode © NextPit Selfie camera test: portrait mode © NextPit Selfie camera test: dark hall; portrait mode © NextPit Main camera test: night mode © NextPit

Battery: It won't let you down The Galaxy S22+ is built with a 4,500 mAh battery , and offers the same charging technology as the Ultra Premium model: wired charging at 45 Watts and wireless charging at 15 Watts. The device can also be used to charge other gadgets due to the reverse charging technology at 4.5 Watts. What I liked: Varied charging options. What I didn't like: Performance is merely satisfactory.

Relatively long charging time.

Adapter is not included in the box. Here is the classic USB-C port for fast wired charging. / © NextPit The S22+'s battery life is only satisfactory. This means you can make it to the end of the day with the device, but you'll have to charge it at night if you want to ensure the alarm clock will ring the next morning. Frankly, this is the reality of many flagship Android devices, so, although it is a negative point, the battery performance here can still be considered average. Also read: What are the different types of charging standards? However, high-performance devices in the same category as the Galaxy S22+ offer fast charging options capable of delivering up to half a day's use in just 15 minutes of charging. Models like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, for example, offer a full recharge in just 20 minutes. And this is where the Galaxy S22+ lags behind, taking an average of two hours for a full charge. Related: The best chargers for your Samsung smartphone Although we have wired, wireless, and even reverse-charging options. Samsung is known for opting for longer fast charging times for the sake of the longevity of its smartphones. Also, we don't have the charging adapter in the box which will cost you another $35.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ technical specifications Technical Specifications Model Samsung Galaxy S22+ Image Dimensions & Weight 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm / 196 g Screen AMOLED 2X / 6.6 inch / FHD+ / 120 Hz refresh rate / 240 Hz touch sampling rate Memory 8/128 GB / 8/256 GB / non-expandable SoC & GPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / 4nm / Adreno OS One UI 4.1 / Android 12 Camera Module Main wide-angle : 50 MP / f/1.8 aperture / FOV 85° / Dual Pixel AF / OIS

: 50 MP / f/1.8 aperture / FOV 85° / Dual Pixel AF / OIS Ultra wide-angle : 12 MP / f/2.2 aperture / FOV 120

: 12 MP / f/2.2 aperture / FOV 120 Telephoto : 10 MP / f/2.4 aperture / 3x optical zoom / OIS

: 10 MP / f/2.4 aperture / 3x optical zoom / OIS Selfie: 10 MP / f/2.2 aperture / 80° FOV Video Back : 8K at 24 fps | 4K at 30/60 fps | 1080p at 30/60/120 fps | HDR10+

: 8K at 24 fps | 4K at 30/60 fps | 1080p at 30/60/120 fps | HDR10+ Selfie: 4K at 30/60 fps | 1080 at 30 fps Battery 4500 mAh / wired 45 watts / wireless 15 watts / wireless reverse charging IP rating IP68 Connectivity 5G / LTE / Wi-Fi 6E / Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.2 / NFC Price $999