Galaxy S22 with longer updates: Leak reveals Samsung's next move

At Samsung's Unpacked event on February 9, the manufacturer will finally show the new Galaxy series! Besides the Galaxy S22 models, we will probably also get to see the Galaxy Tab S8 . A new leak about Samsung's update policy has now surfaced on Twitter. The post reveals the period in which the new devices are supposed to receive updates.

Shortly before one of the biggest Samsung events of the year, a new leak reached us today. BDTech published a post on Twitter that shows the update plan for the upcoming Galaxy devices. Thus, the Galaxy Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE smartphones and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 are said to be secured for the next few years. More precisely: if the leak is confirmed, the devices will get new security updates and four major Android updates for a total of five years.

The leaker cites information from Evleaks, another well-known leaker, as the source. He recently leaked press material about the new Galaxy models. The disclaimer that BDTech published can also be seen there. All models of the smartphones listed above and the Galaxy Tab S8 are included in the disclaimer and should be secured for the next few years.

CONFIRMED!

Galaxy S21, S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3

Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S8



Will ALL get 4 major android updates AND 5 years of security updates!!!#unpacked #GalaxyS22Series #galaxytabs8 pic.twitter.com/0xsVcRLTTF — BDTech (@TechByBD) February 7, 2022

Unpacked event starts soon

We are only a few hours away from Samsung holding one of the biggest events of the year. But not only the unveiling of the Galaxy S22 should cause excitement, since the Exynos 2200 processor is used in the European models for the first time, among other things. Leaks of the new Galaxy Tab S8 also caused a stir in the run-up. With the S8 Ultra, Samsung is likely to present a tablet that not only has a large screen, but also uses a notch for the first time.

If you have enough time, you can follow the event live on Samsung's website or YouTube.

What do you think of the leak? Are such update plans important for you before you decide on a new device? Let us know in the comments!