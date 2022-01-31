Buy the new Galaxy S21 FE at the lowest price today

Yes, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was recently launched and it just saw its first large price drop at Amazon! If you are looking for the latest Samsung device in 2022, I found this 14% discount that you should definitely take a look at.

TL;DR

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available at $599 at Amazon, down from its launch price of $699.

The 14% discount is for the Galaxy S21 FE in its 6 GB/128 GB version.

The deal is offered by Samsung US.

One of the most anticipated phones from 2020 was released in the beginning of January and it just saw it's first significant price drop. The Galaxy S21 FE highlights are undoubtedly the Snapdragon 888, the telephoto camera with optical zoom and the new One UI 4.0 based on Android 12.

If you would like to find out what the device is capable of first, we have already tested the Galaxy S21 FE.

On Amazon today we find the 6 GB/128 GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for the price of $599. Unfortunately, you do not get the free beans, but if you eye some other earbuds that are usually discounted on Amazon, this deal may be of good value! Here you can find our latest deals on earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at $599

Amazon also offers a trade-in option, with up to $511.00 added as an Amazon Gift Card balance when you trade in an older device. Another plus here is the fact that the device will come unlocked.

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G?

In our review, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G got 4 stars for being considered a "value-flagship device that delivers a solid performance, a successful design, and a very convincing camera module." It is a device that is up-to-date with the operational system updates, which means it will get at least three to four more years of system and security updates.

The device also brings some visual characteristics of the Galaxy S21, and despite its plastic back cover, the S21 FE has a neat and modern design. Another positive point here is that the device is IP68 certified, so it is water and dust resistant.

It may be a bit late, but there is value in the Galaxy S21 FE / © NextPit

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers a quality screen, with a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel in Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. According to my colleague Antoine Engels that reviewed the phone, the display simply works great! Another plus is that the phone packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC and did not show overheating issues.

On top of that, the S21 FE has a convincing wide-angle and 3x zoom camera module – and the Night Mode works great. And unlike the Galaxy S21, it has a dedicated telephoto lens.

But not all things are great here, so pay attention to the average battery life and the fact that the phone only offers a 25-Watt option for fast charging. Also, a charger is not included in the box.

So regardless of spec comparisons and the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, this Galaxy S21 FE 5G deal is actually good for anyone who's searching right now for a Samsung flagship.

If you are looking for a mobile phone contract that includes the new S21 FE, you can also take a look at our Galaxy S21 FE buyer's guide.

What do you think of the current deal? Have you found any other great offers that you'd like to share with us? Let us know in the comments below!