While we know a lot about the Galaxy Ring after Samsung previewed at MWC , there are some details that the company keep under wraps such as how much its smart ring tracker will cost. Now, a new chatter is shedding light about the premium pricing of the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring price and premium plan

Based on the prices posted by frequent leaker Yogesh Brar on X, the Galaxy Ring will cost INR 35,000 (~$420) in India while it would command between $300 to $350 in the USA. The cost would put the first Samsung ring it inline with the premium alternatives from the competition such as with the Oura Ring Gen 3 and Ultrahuman Ring Air that are priced at $300 and $350, respectively.

Besides paying for the full price, Samsung might also run a subscription program with the ring and that will open extra features and deeper insights through the Samsung Health app according to Brar. This was also hinted by Samsung's VP Dr. Hon Pak in an interview with CNBC earlier this year.

The leaker added that the paid Samsung Health plan could cost below $10 per month, and it appears to be an optional premium service for the users rather than being mandatory.

The Samsung Ring was displayed in an aquarium during MWC. / © nextpit

If to happen, this will not be a big surprise as both Oura and Ultrahuman also offer comparable subscription services. Similarly, Apple and Fitbit both have paid fitness subscriptions, too, which Samsung could take a page of. But it's still unclear how this will play out with the company's other wearable devices like with the Galaxy smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

Likewise, there's still a chance Samsung might make it free for the first year or until a specific period. This is similar to how it first planned to make some Galaxy AI features behind the paywall at launch, but only to retract and eventually make it free to all.

Samsung is widely expected to fully reveal the Galaxy Ring at an Unpacked event in July where the Koreans will also announce the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 along with the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup.

Will you be buying the Galaxy Ring if this will be priced in this range? Perhaps are you open to paying to get extra features? Let us hear your thoughts.