Following of previewing the Galaxy Ring at the last MWC , Samsung is widely guaranteed to fully launch its first smart ring at the next Unpacked, which is rumored to happen in July. Ahead of the launch, more details about the Galaxy Ring are starting to surface, with the latest revealing of the battery sizes.

In the recent FCC certifications (via Droid-Life), nine variants of the Samsung Galaxy Ring have been listed. Each ring was labeled and pictured. It is noted that the Galaxy Ring carries the model number of SM-Q50x, with the last digit being the identifier for the ring size. However, the more interesting part was how the fitness tracker will feature varying battery capacities.

Better battery life for bigger Galaxy Ring sizes

Additionally, there are nine Galaxy Ring sizes in total, but the battery capacities are offered in three ratings. Mainly, sizes between 5 and 7 come with 17 mAh battery while sizes 8 to 11 have slightly bigger cell of 18.5 mAh. The biggest ring sizes, which falls from 12 and up are even getting much more juice of 22.5 mAh.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring is pictured in the latest FCC certifications / © FCC / Droid-life

From what it appears, the bigger the Galaxy Ring size the longer the running time it should be getting. As confirmed by the South Koreans, the Galaxy Ring is rated with 5 to 9 days of battery life between charges. Hence, we're looking at the smaller rings to get the shorter end of the stick while the bigger rings could easily last more than a week from a full charge.

How the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be charged

Beyond the battery capacities, the wireless charging dock for the Galaxy Ring has also been certified in the same governing agency. The bottom side of the charging base seems to suggest each ring sizes will get a specific charging dock similar to the Oura Gen 3 Ring and will support 5 volts supply.

Even so, it is confirmed that the Galaxy Ring features Bluetooth LE as the sole connectivity feature to connect with Galaxy devices. At the same time, it should miss having Wi-Fi and UWB as similar with most smart rings.

Per rumors, Samsung is holding the next Unpacked on July 10, although there was a recent chatter the event could be moved to July 24. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and next-gen Galaxy foldable smartphones are also expected to be announced.

Are you buying the first smart ring from Samsung? Let us know your plans in the comments.