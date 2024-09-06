Samsung's latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphones debuted with One UI 6.1.1, bringing new generative AI features. At IFA, the company announced the One UO 6.1.1 has started rolling out to more Galaxy devices including the Galaxy S24 series which will receive camera and audio enhancements in addition to new Galaxy AI features.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review) and Galaxy Z Flip 6 (review) introduced fresh Galaxy AI features with some add-ons to existing ones. Select Galaxy smartphones and tablets will also receive a taste of these new generative AI tools via the One UI 6.1.1 update (labeled One UI 6.1 for Galaxy S24) which is still based on Android 14 rather than Android 15.

AI overload in Galaxy phones and tablets

Sketch to Image

One of the most popular additions here is Sketch to Image, which is a new photo generator function in Gallery and separate from the first AI editing tool. As the name implies, it will analyze and generate an image based on the doodle or drawing you've made inside a photo. There are then variations of the image that you can overlay and resize.

The AI drawing feature is cool, but it is not revolutionary. However, it has potential for creatives. / © nextpit

Unlike the Pixel 9's (review) Reimagine, Sketch to Image only lets you draw an object rather than transform a selected area. However, it has the advantage of being free and doesn't require a premium subscription to use.

A favorite Galaxy Z Flip 6 AI tool

The firmware also adds a new Listening mode in the Interpreter and a Chat Assist feature to create drafts when using Composer. Apart from writing your message, there is also a new AI-powered Suggested replies that was available on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 first. It is now heading to the Galaxy S24 (review).

Upgraded Circle to Search

Elsewhere, the Samsung Notes app will receive a PDF Overlay translation function which also supports translating text in images. Note Assist will also get enhancements via note summaries and translation. The most-used AI tool, Circle to Search, is adding a Sound search feature with the capability to solve complex math problems.

Instant Slow-mo and Portrait Studio for the Galaxy S23 FE

Furthermore, Instant Slow-mo and Portrait Studio will be added to the Galaxy S23 FE (review) via this update. These two Galaxy AI features are among those most requested by Galaxy S23 FE users.

Better cameras and UHQ codec for Galaxy S24 (Ultra)

Since launching in January, the South Koreans have continued to improve the cameras in the Galaxy S24 trio via software updates. It's no different with the One UI 6.1.1 as the firmware also includes camera optimizations for this year's Galaxy slab flagships.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a new SSC UHQ codec / © nextpit

At the same time, this will also activate the Samsung Scalable Code Ultra High Quality or SSC UHQ codec in these devices, delivering 24-bit audio and 96 KHz sampling rate. The same codec first debuted with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it's only currently available in the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review).

Which Samsung Galaxy devices will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update?

Below are the confirmed Galaxy smartphones and tablets that will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update. Samsung could likely expand this to more devices in the coming weeks.

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra

When will the update be released?

Samsung noted that the One UI 6.1.1 update is first heading to the Galaxy S24 series in South Korea while North America, including the USA and Canada, and Europe are scheduled for September 9. There is no concrete date for other regions but it is said to roll out in the "coming weeks."

Do you own any of the listed Galaxy devices above? If so, have you received the One UI 6.1.1 update? Share your experience with us in the comments.